Charles Barkley Admits His Grandson Finds Him “Weird” For His Obsessions

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It’s no surprise that a retired NBA Hall of Famer is a sports buff. Wow, who would’ve thought. Charles Barkley has love, not just basketball but any sport he deems worthy of his affection. So much so that his grandson, Henry, has now become indoctrinated into the sports fanaticism fold, much to his chagrin.

Barkley’s obsession with golf is well documented. While on Smylie’s podcast, he said, “Golf is probably the most addictive thing I’ve ever done in my life. Like, I got tired of playing basketball. I never get tired of playing golf.”

Given that golf is incredibly friendly to a man in his 60s from a physicality perspective, it’s no wonder Chuck loves it so much. Football is another sport he can’t get enough of as he’s consistently locked in on his Philadelphia Eagles and his alma mater, Auburn’s games.

“It takes courage to go out there. You can’t be soft to play football or box and that is why they are my two favorite sports,” said Barkley in 2023.

Back on Smylie’s Show, Chuck spoke on how a typical day with his grandson goes when Henry’s mom decides to let him stay at ‘Big Pop’s’. In short, Henry’s confused.

“My grandson says to me, ‘My Big Pop is so weird. He just watches golf, football, and basketball. That’s all I’m gonna watch.’”

This is such a grandfather move by Chuck. And it’s one that we respect. Yes, show your grandson the epic highs and lows, the peaks and valleys of competitive sporting events.

Aside from these three sports, it’s quite obvious that Sir Charles indulges in more with his grandson. He’s repeatedly raved about how much he loves being a grandfather after all.

“[Being a grandparent] is the most amazing thing. When that little dude calls me to Facetime me and when that little girl (Charlie) calls me [by my nickname], my heart races.”

It’s safe to say that Chuck has accepted his age. That’s perhaps an understatement as he’s constantly spoken about wanting to retire and not dying on television.