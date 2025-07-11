Charles Barkley Brings Up Devin Booker’s $145M Extension to Reason Why NBA Players Should Be the Happiest People in the World

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

During Charles Barkley’s playing career, he was far from the most loved NBA athlete. That has changed since he transitioned into a career in sports media. His unique and humble approach to basketball has resonated with fans across the world. Regardless, he believes more NBA players need to carry such a joyful approach to the game, and he uses Devin Booker’s recent $145 million extension as a reason why.

Barkley’s personality is easily his biggest draw as a sports media figure. However, he didn’t develop that aspect of himself until he reached the NBA.

The 6-foot-6 forward grew up in Leeds, Alabama. He endured struggles from the very first day he was born. At the time, segregation was very prominent in Alabama. Not only was he the first black baby born in his town hospital, he was a part of the first group of black students that attend his elementary school.

His humble beginnings led him to have a deep appreciation for what his future would hold. Subsequently, once he received his first major payday in the NBA, his entire personality changed permanently.

“See, your life happiness should be dictated by how good your life is,” Barkley said on The Dan Patrick Show. “Anybody who plays sports should be the happiest person in the world.”

Barkley doesn’t mean to diminish the problems that athletes face. Of course, mental hurdles are inevitable for some, such as DeMar DeRozan’s battle with depression and Kevin Love’s struggle with anxiety. Aside from those instances, Barkley doesn’t believe NBA players understand the privilege that they have.

“We get paid a gazillion dollars to do something stupid. These people are paying me millions of dollars to dribble a stupid a** basketball,” Barkley said.

The Phoenix Suns legend’s first big payday was a four-year deal worth $2 million. But he became extremely happy regarding his situation. As a result, following Devin Booker’s recent two-year $145 million extension, Barkley believes he should have the same mindset.

“I saw Devin Booker got a two-year extension. He’s gonna get over $70 million a year. He should be the happiest person. He should just go around shaking people’s hands,” Barkley proclaimed.

Barkley highlighted more than just Booker after his significant contract extension. “I saw Chet Holmgren got 200 something million. Shai just got $300 million. Why wouldn’t you be in a good mood? You work a couple of hours a day, four days a week. What are you not happy about?” Barkley said.

In comparison to jobs such as surgeons and oil riggers, athletes have it smooth. Barkley is aware of this and hopes other athletes begin to share the same sentiment.