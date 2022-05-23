“Dirk, LeBron, MJ, and Kobe are only players to have scored more than Stephen Curry in 4th Qs”: Warriors superstar is in the top-5 clutch Playoffs players of all time

Whatever might be the media narrative around him, Stephen Curry is now a legitimate clutch scorer in the Playoffs.

No offense to Kevon Looney stans, in all seriousness he might get the Western Conference Finals MVP but if the Warriors win the Championship this season, Stephen Curry will finally be getting the first Finals MVP of his illustrious career which lacks just that particular award.

The man might be possessed to win it all this season as his average of 25.5 went up to 26.8 points per game to go alongside 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while playing just 32 minutes per game.

Also read: ‘Stephen Curry made a wrong call and lost $500,000’: How Ayesha Curry and the Warriors star fumbled the bag with their $3.2 million house in 2017

Although his free-flowing and efficient scoring has come off the fact that his team as a whole has been astonishing every night, when “The Chef” finds it tough to get it going, either Jordan Poole or Andrew Wiggins take over the game offensively like they were built for just this.

And with Klay Thompson showing the glimpses of his usual Playoff form, it’d be difficult to stop the Dubs from lifting their 4th trophy in the last 8 years. But it would need Curry to be as clutch as he has been in these Playoffs.

Stephen Curry has been a 4th-quarter Genius

The media might be all over him all the time for not being clutch, but Dirk Nowitzki, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant are the only players to have scored more than Curry in the 4th quarter of the Playoffs.

Highest 4th quarter PPG in a playoff run since 1997 (min 10 games) 1. Dirk 2011: 9.9

2. Lebron 2006: 9.8

3. MJ 1997: 9.6

4. Kobe 2003: 9.6

5. Curry 2022 so far: 9.5 Steph has the highest efficiency with a 75.6 TS% and 57.1 FG% Don’t let the media fool you, Steph is clutch🔥 pic.twitter.com/p8yJpYLQIV — NBA Expert (@currysgoat30) May 21, 2022

That too with an insane efficiency.

Steph Curry is averaging 50/40/90 in the 4th Quarter of the playoffs! 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/VASxEb5SfS — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) May 22, 2022

The 3x Champ will have the chance to leave behind all of those legends with at least 6 games remaining for him and the Warriors in the campaign if they win this Mavericks series.

Also read: “James Harden is gonna be the next one after me!”: When Kobe Bryant exclaimed that The Beard was destined to become the next great scorer of the NBA

Getting off the jinx of his poor late-game performances in many of Golden State’s post-season runs, the greatest 3-point shooter of all time must be at a happy place right now because it’s showing in his game.