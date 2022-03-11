“Come on you gotta give me a smile, you gotta give me a smile!”: Steph Curry has a heartwarming interaction with a Warriors fan who couldn’t meet him earlier

Steph Curry makes up for his absence at the previous Denver game tonight as he interacts with a fan who missed him last time.

Steph Curry is undoubtedly one of the most beloved superstars to have ever played the game of basketball. Not only is he someone who is extremely easy to cheer for, but the fact that he essentially changed the way the game is played is a major factor in people rooting for him when given the chance.

The Golden State Warriors, despite having personalities that are quite wholesome such as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, took on the obligatory villain moniker after Kevin Durant joined due to their obvious dominance over the league.

While the Dubs were labelled as the antithesis to any Eastern Conference team that stood in their way for those 3 years, Curry was someone who managed to uphold his status as a beloved player in this league.

As is with any superstar in the NBA, haters and trolls are inevitable to seep through the cracks but Curry has managed to have an overwhelmingly more positive of a fanbase when compared to his peers.

Steph Curry makes this fan’s day by signing her poster.

The last meeting between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets saw a plethora of the former’s stars not suit up for the team nor make the flight to Denver. Steph Curry was amongst these stars who didn’t make the trip to Denver.

A video soon came out of a Curry fan in Denver who was absolutely heartbroken that the 2x MVP was not in the arena. This video went viral on several sports media platforms and of course, reached Steph himself.

So, prior to tip-off to tonight’s game, Steph Curry made sure to meet this young fan of his, sign her poster, and take a picture with her, all while consoling her and telling her to put a smile on her face.