Charles Barkley Gets Real About Inside the NBA’s Changes on ESPN

Inside the NBA, one of the most beloved shows covering the biggest basketball league in the world, has shifted to a new home ahead of the 25/26 season, and there’s more concern than excitement. How ESPN will change the dynamic of the show remains to be seen, and one of it’s star experts, Charles Barkley has shed some light on what fans can expect.

Barkley has confirmed for starters, that the show will definitely be different than what it was on TNT, where there was a lot more freedom for the panel. They’d crack jokes, make wild takes, and simply put, have fun while talking about the NBA.

The chemistry between Barkley and his former rival-turned-friend Shaquille O’Neal long after the final buzzer helped make Inside the NBA a fan favorite. Sadly, that magic will be missing from this season onward.

Speaking at Rowan University Center for Sports Communication and Social Impact, Barkley explained why Inside the NBA is entering a new era. He said, “This is one of the things we’re concerned with. So, when we’re gonna be on ABC, the best part of the show is after the game. We have 45 minutes to an hour to make sure people are having a good time.”

“That’s going to be gone pretty much, because when we on ABC, we’re gonna go to a local affiliate quickly, and then, when we’re on ESPN, they’re gonna want to go on Sports Center.”

Barkley, like many, considers the after-game chats to be the best part of Inside the NBA. Sadly, unless ESPN tries to change things, it’s going to be gone. “It’s gonna change 100%,” the 76ers legend added.

The Inside the NBA crew is also seemingly frustrated that ESPN hasn’t told them how much — if any — airtime they’ll be given. Barkley even shared an ominous story from Bill Simmons about a time the network gave a panel only two minutes before cutting to local affiliates.

“I’m like, we can’t have fun in 12 minutes,” Barkley recalled saying to Simmons. And it’s true. An Inside the NBA segment that just lasts about two to 12 minutes simply won’t hit the same.

That said, things could have been worse. Barkley, Shaq, and the others who brought smiles to the faces of millions of NBA fans, at least, still have their jobs. Yes, the show may be different and the laughter may be shorter, but at least, we’ll still get to see them on stage.