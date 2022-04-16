“You don’t wanna see the Warriors next year”: Will Stephen Curry live up to his bold claim set last season?

Warriors’ Stephen Curry made a bold claim after losing to the Grizzlies in the play-in last season. Will he live up to it?

The Golden State Warriors are back in the playoffs. It had been two long years that the Warriors had been out of the postseason, and frankly, it wasn’t a good time for the Dubs fans. The Warriors came close last year, when they made the play-in games.

However, despite finishing the regular season as the 8th seed, the Warriors couldn’t seal their admit to the playoffs. They lost the first play-in game to the Lakers on a walk-off three by LeBron James. They lost the second play-in game to the Memphis Grizzlies as well, and were out for the postseason.

Also Read: “Good luck daddy! #GoWarriors!”: Stephen Curry recieves a beautiful surprise from Riley, Ryan and Canon ahead of playoffs

Without Klay Thompson, Steph led the Warriors into play-in contention based on his stellar performance in April and May. He averaged over 37ppg for the month and a half. After getting kicked out from the play-in games, Stephen Curry made a bold claim.

“Me, Dray, Loon, gotta make the right strides, you don’t wanna see us next year”: Stephen Curry

Last year, the Warriors were carried by Stephen Curry to the play-in games. However, there were huge hopes for the season to come. With Klay Thompson returning, the Warriors knew the coming season would be much better already.

Stephen Curry, after the game against the Grizzlies, warned everyone about the same, and said, “You don’t wanna see us next year”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WarriorsTalk (@warriorstalk)

Well, next year’s here, and so far, the Dubs have been better in the regular season at least. They finished with a 53-29 record, good for the 3rd seed in the West. Despite Klay Thompson returning, injuries to Steph and Draymond have kept the Big 3 from playing together. The trio has only played a collective of 11 minutes together so far.

Also Read: “Nobody Is Picking Us to Win”: Stephen Curry Well Aware of Warriors’ Underdog Status Ahead of Playoffs

Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs is tonight for the Warriors. The Chase Center gets its first taste of playoffs, as the Dubs host the Denver Nuggets. Let’s see if Steph can live up to his word, and make life miserable for their opponents.