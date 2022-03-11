Is Cam Reddish playing tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies? New York Knicks release injury report for their young star ahead of matchup against Ja Morant and Co

New York Knicks’ injury report update reveals the availability of their new acquisition Cam Reddish ahead of marquee clash versus Grizzlies.

Entering this NBA season after last year’s dreamy playoff run, expectations were sky-high for the Knicks this year. However, a few months into the season, they have nothing short of abysmal and needed some sort of change or new personnel to shake things up for the storied franchise.

So, when Cam Reddish was available, they acquired him for practically nothing. It looked like the Knicks finally got their hands on a young star, with unlimited upside. However, according to reports, Tom Thibodeau was actually against the trade because he believed that youngster wasn’t a good defender.

As a result, the 22-year-old is averaging a measly 14 minutes game for the Knicks even as they’re struggling. To make matters worse for Knicks fans, even in that short period, Cam Reddish has shown glimpses of the player he could become.

Just when he was cracking the rotation, disaster struck. The 22-year-old injured his right shoulder against Sacramento when he rose up to block a Davion Mitchell drive and landed on his shoulder. So, with that in mind, will Reddish return to play against the Memphis Grizzlies? Read on to find out…

Cam Reddish (sprained shoulder) left the team and is back in New York getting reevaluated, according to Thibodeau — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 9, 2022

Cam Reddish is ‘out’ for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

As per the latest injury report, Cam Reddish is ‘out’ versus Grizzlies and looks all set to miss out against Ja Morant and Co. In fact, the 22-year-old has missed the last game against Mavericks following a right foot sprain he suffered versus the Kings while going up for a block.

Most updated Knicks injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Grizzlies lists Obi Toppin (left hamstring) as QUESTIONABLE. Toppin has missed the Knicks’ last 4 games. Quentin Grimes and Nerlens Noel both listed as out, along with Cam Reddish. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 11, 2022

As per the latest reports, the third-year pro injured his right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season. The Knicks are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference and are running out of time to make the postseason, and this injury comes out at the wrong time for them.

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will miss the rest of the season with a right shoulder separation, sources tell ESPN. Reddish’s recovery timeline is expected to be in the six-week range, so he’ll be clear for a full summer of work ahead of the 2022-2023 season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 10, 2022

With Obi Toppin already questionable for the game, expect RJ Barrett and Julius Randle to get more minutes than they already do. Moreover, expect Immanuel Quickley to get more of a run with the second unit in Reddish’s absence.

The NY Knicks enter the contest against the Grizzlies as clear underdogs. With Memphis playing at such a high level, you wouldn’t expect Reddish to make that much of a difference.

