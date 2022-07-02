Basketball

Charles Barkley got arrested at least 6 times for fighting fans but thanks to his $50 million net worth, he settled with all the victims as he doesn’t trust the American judiciary

Charles Barkley got arrested at least 6 times for fighting fans but thanks to his $50 million net worth, he settled with all the victims as he doesn't trust the American judiciary
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"No I will not overtake Daniel Ricciardo, it's discipline!"- When Max Verstappen refused to pass his Red Bull teammate during Qualifying
Next Article
"Kobe Bryant's 1963 Chevy Impala went for $221,000!": Why a Chevrolet car from the Laker legend's garage went for six figures
NBA Latest Post
Kobe Bryant passed two years ago and yet, his belonging is entering collector's item territory. His 1963 Chevy Impala went for $221K!
“Kobe Bryant’s 1963 Chevy Impala went for $221,000!”: Why a Chevrolet car from the Laker legend’s garage went for six figures

Kobe Bryant passed two years ago and yet, his belonging is entering collector’s item territory.…