Charles Barkley got arrested at least 6 times for fighting fans but thanks to his $50 million net worth, he settled with all the victims as he doesn’t trust the American judiciary

Charles Barkley would surely be leading a gang in Alabama if he didn’t make it to the NBA. The number of people he has been in a fight with is insane for an athlete or media personalities.

Barkley has been in a business that is run by the love and attention of fans throughout his life. The 59-year-old first had a prolific 16-year NBA career that ended with his retirement in 2000.

Since then, he has been an analyst for Turner Sports and has made it one of the best sports talks shows on earth thanks to his hilarious persona that gels perfectly with Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

Both his careers have been at large dependent upon the viewers. And although people have always admired Chuck, the Round Mound of Rebounds only lagged two things in his career – an NBA championship and love for fans.

Charles Barkley settled with all the victims he fought with because he didn’t trust the American judicial system

Don’t blame the man. He respects most of the fans, but it’s some of those who after all these years still tease him for not winning a championship and those who fat shame him, those things have made him hate every one of us.

His hatred combined with his lack of patience has led to some bizarre fights which even led to four of his arrested by his account and six according to his colleague Shaq who also has been on the receiving ends of one of those punches.

This hilarious Inside the NBA clip from a couple of years back is a reminisce of how wild was the Chuckster in his heyday and is so casual about those things like they were nothing.

Even O’Neal is a little off from the number. Barkley, in 2015, on Colin Cowherd’s show stated that he had been arrested not 4, not 6, but 8-times for fighting fans.

Maybe he exaggerated it then, perhaps it’s just 4 times, but that number is also a little high. The man must be thankful that he turned out to be a professional baller. Otherwise, he would be surely running a gang somewhere in the streets of Alabama.

