“She really threw me the best assist I’ve had in weeks”: Klay Thompson finally addresses his collision with Warriors fan at the parade

Warriors superstar Klay Thompson addresses accidentally knocking down the girl at the parade, adding how she saved him from a fall.

The Golden State Warriors are back to the familiar ground after missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons. The Dubs clinched their 4th title in 8-years, reviving their dynasty and silencing all their critics and naysayers, who were confident that Steve Kerr and his crew’s championship window was closed.

Thus the Warriors had all the right to celebrate, going that extra mile with their antics, especially during the parade in the Bay Area. Leading the shenanigans was Captain Klay, who lost his championship cap, dropped one of his three rings, and took a tumble colliding with a fan.

@KlayThompson had a day at the parade. Mans deserves all the joy, along with all the Warriors #DubNation #WarriorsParade pic.twitter.com/0DGm7KE8oN — N’Jadaka’s Burner (@DerricEhl) June 21, 2022

However, one cannot blame Thompson considering his journey since the 2019 Finals. The Warriors guard suffered back-to-back catastrophic injuries, taking a toll on his physical and mental health. As a result, the five-time All-Star missed two and half seasons of his prime.

Though Thompson couldn’t have asked for a better ending, winning the chip in his comeback season. During a recent episode of Point Forward with Andre Igoudala and Evan Turner, Captain Klay finally spoke about him accidentally knocking down the girl in the parade.

Klay Thompson thanks fan for saving him while he took a tumble.

As the champaign flowed through the Warriors locker room, the celebrations never stopped, with head coach Steve Kerr admitting to having a hangover publicly. The adrenaline rush and high emotions had the players buzzing with energy. So much so that many of them even forgot to hydrate.

While Thompson was the highlight of the parade, a clip of him accidentally colliding with a fan went viral. Fortunately, nobody was injured, with the former 3-point contest champion ensuring the girl was alright.

Klay took a tumble during the Warriors parade 😅 (via paolo.m__/IG) pic.twitter.com/rQDt1x5r0c — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 20, 2022

Thompson finally opened up on the incident, saying the following.

“I try and do a little hop, skip and a jump and my vert ain’t as high as it used to be a few years ago, so I went stumbling man. I’m just grateful she was there. She really threw me the best assist I’ve had in weeks. I was going down.”

Though Thompson is one of the most competitive athletes and means business on the hardwood, he has a fun side to him that he continues to reveal as time passes.

