“Charles Barkley is lucky I wasn’t in the league because I would’ve dunked on his a**”: Nate Robinson hilariously gets back at the Suns legend for calling him short

Nate Robinson warns Charles Barkley about how he’s lucky he wasn’t in the league with him or else he would’ve put Chuck on a poster.

Charles Barkley has been a mainstay on national television for nearly two decades due to the fact that he’s able to generate quick quips in any given situation. The fact that he’s able to hold his own against the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, a man whose sole argument is based off of how many rings he has, is a testament to how fast Chuck’s mind works.

Charles Barkley didn’t make it onto the set of NBAonTNT by being a slouch on the basketball court however as he’s accomplished more than more NBA players could only dream of. He’s been on multiple All-NBA and All-Star squads, taken his Suns to the Finals, and won league MVP as well. His forte unfortunately, was not defense.

Also read: “LeBron James wants to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to further his ‘GOAT’ status”: Shaquille O’Neal divulges into the Lakers superstar’s plans on surpassing Michael Jordan

Due to this being the case, Nate Robinson once confidently told Chuck that he would’ve put him on a poster if given the chance.

Charles Barkley gets told by Nate Robinson that he would’ve gotten dunked on by him.

Kevin Garnett, Nate Robinson, and Charles Barkley took to All-Star weekend in 2018 to take about the rookies and the sophomores that were taking part in the Rising Stars Game that year. While talking about some of the stars they liked, Nate Robinson says that he was surprised by how tall Larry Nance Jr was.

This led to Charles Barkley hilariously saying that everybody’s taller than Robinson, which in turn resulted in the 5’9 guard confidently saying that if he were in the league along with Barkley, he would’ve dunked all over him.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant and I acted like we had beef”: Shaquille O’Neal shockingly reveals that him and the Lakers legend played up their feud for marketing purposes

Saying someone who’s nearly a foot shorter than Barkley is going to dunk on him might sound absurd but Nate made his name in the league through his athleticism and overall hops. He’s blocked giants such as Yao Ming and dunked on 7 footers like Ersan Ilyasova with ease. Given Chuck’s lack of defensive prowess, Nate Robinson could’ve actually put the 1993 MVP on a poster.