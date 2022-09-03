Charles Barkley lost $100,000 after one unfortunate decision

Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley lost a significant amount of money on a bad bet during the ’28-3′ Super Bowl game

The Philadelphia 76ers drafted Charles Barkley in 1984 as the fifth overall pick. The Sixers roster then included Julius Erving and Moses Malone.

Barkley began his career playing with two living legends. With Erving playing small forward and Malone playing as the Center, Barkley fit right in as a power forward.

His in-game aggressiveness and ferocity compensated for his lack of size at no. 4. Chuck began to average 20 points and 12.8 rebounds per game by the time he was an NBA sophomore.

Charles, with his unquenchable thirst, kept pushing for success. And although he retired ringless, Barkley reached exceptional heights on the individual level.

The 11-time All-Star had a knack for dominating the paint. He won an MVP and a rebounding title for his skills.

But the overachieving Barkley is to this day plagued by a desire that has become a major point of scrutiny.

Charles Barkley bet a ton of money on Atlanta Falcons and lost all of it

Barkley openly acknowledged his gambling problem. He claimed to have lost millions on it. Sir Charles came from humble beginnings. He came from a world that was still segregated and where racism was rampant.

With his sheer skill and drive, Barkley raised himself and his family to a very comfortable status. From nothing, Chuck became a nationally recognized face.

So it is only fair that he understood the worth of money at a very young age. He was always working to make enough money to take care of his family.

That obsession with money is perhaps what drove Barkley to gamble. Of course, we can only speculate. What really drove the legendary power forward to gambling is something only he can answer.

But the 2017 Super Bowl is the most accurate example of Chuck’s love for gambling.

Charles Barkley lost $100,000 when the Falcons lost their 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/1dDBxqolcf — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 7, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons played New England Patriots for the championship. They were up 28-3 until they weren’t. The Patriots somewhere in the third quarter began to make a comeback.

The spectacular comeback took both teams to the OT and the Patriots won the game 34-28. No one in the history of the Superbowl has ever made such a comeback ever.

Sadly for Barkley, he bet on the underdogs and lost a whopping $100,000. The Falcons, despite the lead, blew the game and Chuck blew his money.

Nothing new for Charles Barkley whose enigmatic personality has captivated the NBA community for decades. Do you think Barkley was justified in making such a hefty bet on the Patriots?

