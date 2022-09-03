NBA Twitter reacts to $85 million Klay Thompson showcasing his dancing skills on the boat

Warriors guard Klay Thompson puts on his dancing shoes as he returns with his iconic boat rides.

Four-time champion Klay Thompson’s journey over the past 4-years has been no less than a fairytale. The 6ft 6′ guard suffered back-to-back catastrophic injuries, leading to him missing two and half seasons of his career. The former 3-point contest winner missed a total of 941-days of NBA action.

Nonetheless, Thompson couldn’t have scripted a better return, with him winning his 4th title in his comeback season. Though he looked rusty from the field, No.11 did show up when it mattered most, living up to his Game 6 Klay nickname during the playoffs.

Despite being off the court for so long, Thompson kept his fans entertained via his boat rides and pet dog Rocco. The five-time All-Star would often go live on Instagram as he sailed through the Bay Area, earning him the nickname of Captain Klay.

As Thompson became a social media darling, he revealed new facets of his personality, the most recent being his dancing skills. Recently, the 32-year-old posted a clip of him having a gala time on the waters.

NBA Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson’s latest outing on the boat.

With a net worth of $85 million, Thompson doesn’t hesitate to enjoy the comforts. While he started out on a kayak, the Warriors guard now owns an impressive 37-feet boat, which he calls the Nordic knife or Splash Express.

Recently, Thompson showed us some of his dance moves, giving shoutouts to teammates Nemanja Bjelica and Leandro Barbosa as he dived into the waters.

Klay Thompson is LIVING, while also shouting out Warriors teammate Nemanja Bjelica and coach/former teammate Leandro Barbosa on his Instagram story. Klay on the water just makes ya smile. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/dTdBY9l3W2 — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) September 2, 2022

KLAY THOMPSON THE BEAUTIFUL MAN THAT YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/TeAy8zHg6U — erin (@currysfate) September 2, 2022

Klay Thompson is living his best life 😎 (via @KlayThompson )

pic.twitter.com/BvzfFBZDYn — Kicks (@kicks) September 2, 2022

Klay Thompson just enjoying his offseason pic.twitter.com/tamXp2kqzn — League Alerts (@LeagueAlerts) September 2, 2022

In the 32-games he played in the 2021-22 season, Thompson averaged 20.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 2.8 APG, shooting 38.5% from the field. In what many believe, the Warriors guard will get back to his older self in the upcoming season.

