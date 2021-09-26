“Charles Barkley once tipped a blackjack dealer $25,000”: TNT analyst and Hall of Famer calls Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods ‘cheap’ while sharing an awesome tip story

During an appearance on Conan, NBA legend Charles Barkley spoke about tipping a blackjack dealer $25,000. The Hall of Famer even called out Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods for being cheap.

It would not be wrong to say that Charles Barkley is one of the most entertaining personalities on television. The Phoenix veteran is known for not mincing words and calling a spade a spade. His role on the award-winning show Inside the NBA has earned him fans across the globe.

Sir Charles had a decorated NBA career and is following that with an even successful career on television. In an interesting conversation with Conan, Barkley spoke about being a great tipper and calling out MJ and Tiger Woods for being cheap.

In the past, we’ve heard of several NBA superstars tipping huge sums, the most popular being Shaquille O’Neal tipping a food server $4000.

However, his Inside the NBA co-panelist seems quite ahead of Big Diesel when it comes to being generous. Barkley shares a story about tipping a Black Jack dealer after winning $700,000.

Charles Barkley once tipped a Black Jack dealer $25,000

During a conversation with Conan, when asked about being one of the greatest tippers among athletes and celebrities, Barkley spoke about the importance for successful people to tip well.

The 11x All-Star narrated a story about tipping a Black Jack dealer $25,000 after winning 700,000.

I’ve never went overboard yeah, I mean I’ve tipped $25,000 before but I won about 700,00. I was out of Black Jack. I probably should’ve tipped more to be honest with you.

Nonetheless, the topic of discussion would then shift to asking Barkley, the cheapest guy he’s hung out with. Knowing Sir Charles’ brutal honestly, Conan knew he was going to get some promo shots.

There’s nobody cheaper than Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan is cheap. You know like I always give homeless people money and he’ll always slap my hand and say, If they can ask you for spare change, they can say welcome to McDonalds can I help you please. Barkley added, Tiger is pretty cheap, saying the richest guys are rich because they dont tip.

Barkley definitely knows how to make headlines and is a gold mine for TV shows looking to up their TRPs. Whether on or off the court, Sir Charles certainly knows how to entertain.