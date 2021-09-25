“Anyone who thinks what Ben Simmons is doing is good for business is an idiot”: Charles Barkley explains his reasoning behind not sympathizing with the Sixers star

Charles Barkley says that he finds there to be a significant problem with the way Ben Simmons is handling his situation with the Sixers.

Ben Simmons has undoubtedly been the most talked about player this 2021 offseason and as NBA fans may know, it isn’t for good reasons. His atrocious 7-game outing against the Atlanta Hawks in the ECSF last season saw the Philadelphia 76ers lose despite being the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

This led to both Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid saying some questionable things to the media post Game 7, followed up with reports of a serious disconnect between the Sixers organization and Ben Simmons. Fast-forward to present day and the DPOY candidate has asked to be traded several times and has profusely stated he would not play another game in a Sixers uniform.

With the inevitability the surrounds the Australian native’s departure from Philadelphia, former Sixers legend, Charles Barkley, has a few choice words for him.

Charles Barkley isn’t a fan of how Ben Simmons is handling things with the Sixers.

Charles Barkley, prior to what took place in the 2021 ECSF, had actually been a major supporter of Ben Simmons. He said that Simmons was a jumpshot away from being an all-time great and has also compared his tandem with Joel Embiid to what Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal had with the Lakers.

However, with the way Ben has handled things in Philly, it seems as though Chuck isn’t all too big of a fan of the 2x All-Star.

In his mini rant about Simmons, Barkley pointed out that he’s frustrated with how he’s being paid upwards of $40 million a year and is getting mad when asked to work on his craft. He later revealed it I because of things like this that he will be walking away from the NBA analysis pretty soon.

The Suns legend ended his take by saying, “Anybody who thinks that’s a good way to do business, is just an idiot. Period.”