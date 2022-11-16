Charles Barkley Publicly Questions 6ft 2″ Ja Morant’s Leadership Skills 

An emerging superstar in the league, Ja Morant continues to impress us with his versatility on the hardwood, making a strong push for the MVP award this season. The reigning MIP, along with teammate Desmond Bane make for one of the best backcourts in the league.

Currently holding a 9-5 record, the Grizzlies are seeded fourth in the highly stacked western conference. Leading the team in points, assists, and steals, Morant has only elevated his game post his break-out 2021-22 season. The 6ft 2″ guard from Murray State has the potential to be one of the NBA’s biggest draws.

Ja Morant this season: — 29/6/7

— 48/41/79% Career high in PTS, REB, and 3P%. pic.twitter.com/13SBJsTrKA — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 14, 2022

Big 12 exhibits unreal athleticism, especially when it comes to playing in the paint. The former All-Star is a highly efficient 47.4% from mid-range and 62.5% from the restricted area. A complete two-way guard, Morant is yet to receive his flowers on defense.

Amid all the high praise surrounding Morant, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley voiced his doubts over the 6ft 2″ guard’s leadership skills.

Charles Barkley reveals the next step in Ja Morant’s career.

Despite his phenomenal run so far, Barkley believes Morant has much more to offer on his plate, expecting to see the Grizzlies guard develop into a more effective leader.

Charles Barkley says in order for Ja Morant to take that next step, he’s gotta make the players around him better.#NBATwitter #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/zGkDzD4X5l — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) November 16, 2022

The Chuckster’s statements do come as a bit of a surprise, given the continuous upward trend in the Grizzlies guard’s career graph.

The 2nd pick in the 2019 draft, Morant was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies. The athletic guard was impressive from the very go, winning the ROTY award, averaging 17.8 PPG and 7.3 APG.

In his sophomore season, Big 12 ended the four-year playoff drought in Memphis, defeating Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies had a first-round ceiling that year.

The 2021-22 season had Morant earn his first All-Star and All-NBA selection. The 23-year-old was crowned MIP, with the Grizzlies finishing as the second seed in the west. Hadn’t it been for his knee injury during the semi-finals series against the Warriors, we might be singing a different song today.

Does Ja Morant need to worry about Charles Barkley’s remarks?

As of today, maybe not, given there is no such happening or statistic to suggest so, considering he leads the Grizzlies in assists.

Nevertheless, an early exit come playoff time may give those currently on the fence the perfect opportunity to nitpick.

