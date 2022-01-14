"I don't like Ja Morant... Anybody who has 2 letters in their first name cannot be real!": Charles Barkley piles on his dislike for the Grizzlies' star on Inside the NBA

TNT Analyst Charles Barkley gives his real take on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, dislikes the star because of the length of his first name

NBA on TNT is always a fun watch. The combo of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Chuck Smith makes for a must-watch basketball show. The show has its moments, where often, the guys are trolling each other, or getting on each other’s nerves. The show does give some very insightful analysis of the game, and more often than not, is accurate with its takes a lot.

Also Read: “I better f**king win the Evan Mobley jersey!”: Kevin Love hilariously stakes his claim on the Cavaliers star’s jersey after fan calls him out on his entry

However, just like any other show that provides analysis, this one also has its moments where the ‘hot takes’ get out of hand. Tonight, the group was discussing their MVP candidates ahead of the doubleheader. There were three candidates featured on the doubleheader tonight, Giannis Anteteokoumpo, Stephen Curry, and Nikola Jokic. The discussion moved on to all-star candidates, and Ja Morant was brought into the conversation as well.

“I don’t like Ja Morant because his name has 2 letters!”: Charles Barkley

Ja Morant is playing sensational basketball. The Grizzlies are on an 11-game win streak, and him averaging 25+ ppg during the same has something to do with the same. Tonight, the group on Inside the NBA discussed their MVP candidates. Soon, the conversation shifted to all-stars. Chuck then brought up how he would like Ja Morant to start, and Steph Curry to be the second guy now.

Chuck then doubled down and said it’s because of how Ja’s been performing. He then went on to say how he doesn’t even like Morant.

Charles Barkley on Ja Morant: “First of all, I told ya I don’t even like the kid because anybody who has two letters in their name can’t be real.” pic.twitter.com/ZLnNrRkmDg — Dubs(30-11) (@dubs3000) January 14, 2022

Also Read: “Klay Thompson, what the hell was up with you dribbling the ball so much”: Charles Barkley believes he had never seen the Warriors guard dribble so much in his entire career than the game against the Cavs

Well, Chuck’s opinion on Morant keeps swinging, but the one thing that isn’t changing is how well Ja’s doing, for his 3rd season in the NBA. The Grizzlies’ guard is lighting things up, averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists this season.

With Ja and the Grizzlies playing the way they are, they look like they’re ready to topple over the Suns and the Warriors for the top spot in the league.