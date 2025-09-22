Charles Barkley Questions What Took LeBron James ‘So Much Time’ To Get Into Golf, Admits To His Own Addiction

Charles Barkley has nosedived into a wide array of interests and activities during and after his Hall of Fame basketball career. But, he’s seldom spoken as passionately about something as he does about golf. Gambling too, perhaps, though that has admittedly had its cons. Golf, though, just seems like a happy, peaceful sport that Chuck and his friends enjoy to unwind. It’s the best, according to him, which makes him question LeBron James’ recent golfing decision heavily.

A lot of NBA players have taken to golf in recent years, including Stephen Curry, who seems good enough to try and make it pro. James, however, took some time before getting hooked.

Today, the Los Angeles Lakers star loves the sport. Like most, he sees it as a great way to have fun, and even said, “If you take yourself too seriously out there, you’re definitely going to lose every single time. We have fun with it, man.” Where was this love for the game all this while? That’s what Barkley noted in a recent episode of The Smylie Show.

The host of the podcast was talking about former and current stars getting the golfing “bug” before bringing up James’ name. That’s when Barkley said, “Look, I don’t know why it took LeBron so much [time].”

The Round Mound of Rebound then went on to explain why he is so fond of hitting strokes on the golf course. Chuck even admitted that while there were times he grew tired of basketball, he never felt that way about golf.

“Golf is probably the most addictive thing I have ever done in my life,” Barkley stated. “I got tired of playing basketball. I needed a mental break when the season was over, cuz it’s a lot. You get tired of training, but man, I never get tired of playing golf.”

“I love it, I mean, every course is different. Every day is different,” the 76ers legend added.

Barkley also spoke about the excitement of golf, noting that no two days are ever the same. You can shoot a 95 one day and an 80 the next, leaving you wondering what happened. That change of pace, away from the physicality of the hardcourt, has been important for him. “It’s just so awesome.”

For one of the greatest basketball players of all time, golf being a mental escape shows that others too could use it to reset and rejuvenate themselves while doing something fun and challenging. James is 40 and has played in the NBA for 22 (soon to be 23) years.

Of course, the four-time NBA champ hasn’t admitted to being tired, but perhaps fatigue has crept in. The older he’s gotten, the more he seems to enjoy golf.