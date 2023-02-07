Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Lakers Release Availability Update for Star Just 36 Points Away From Scoring Record

LeBron James is potentially just a game away from breaking the all-time scoring record. It has stood unchallenged since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989. No one has even come close to possibly cracking the number.

So, LeBron’s challenge in itself was a milestone enough. However, now that it will be a reality in the blink of an eye, it just puts the 6ft 9″ forward’s excellence into perspective. He has performed at the highest level for two decades. From 2003 to 2023, LeBron James has not just managed to remain a relevant threat but dominated the league.

But, the excitement apart, there is still a minor hurdle in making Tuesday’s game historical. LeBron James has been marked as questionable in the official injury report.

LeBron James questionable against the Thunder

With LeBron James marked as questionable, it is possible he is still experiencing discomfort from the soreness in his left ankle. That being said, LeBron has continuously played through the soreness for the last few weeks. This is not the first time he has been marked as questionable and still played the next game. We believe, it will be the same on Tuesday night.

Lakers are listing LeBron James (ankle) as questionable tomorrow against the Thunder on TNT. Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves are probable. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) February 7, 2023

James will most likely start alongside Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis, Dennis Schroder, and Patrick Beverley. Darvin Ham has found recent success in this approach and would like to continue with it.

The Lakers still need a solid shooter who can facilitate plays and create his own shots. With Kyrie Irving off the market and LeBron James disgruntled with Pelinka, the Lakers front office will be working overtime to finalize a good deal before the deadline. But, knowing the Lakers of the past two seasons, there might not be any change even after February 9th.

LBJ is just 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record

After his 27-point performance against the Pelicans, James closed the gap between himself and Kareem down to 36 points. Fascinatingly, LeBron James has averaged just 25.2 points against OKC in their last ten face-offs.

Historically, however, LeBron has been quite lethal against the franchise. He has scored more than 30 points against them on 16 occasions. He needs to repeat that again tomorrow in order to break Kareem’s record. Do you think he’ll be able to?

