“Zion Williamson is still weeks away”: ESPN analysts discuss how long David Griffin and the Pelicans may have to wait on the All-Star’s return

According to Brian Windhorst, Pels youngster Zion Williamson could be sidelined going into December with his foot injury.

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a disastrous start to the 2021-2022 campaign. With Zion Williamson sidelined with his foot injuries, and Brandon Ingram missing 7 games, the Pels have a league-worst 1-12 record.

Williamson has been one of the most-talked-about subjects over the past few months. Unfortunately, they are not for the right reasons. This past offseason, photos of “Zanos” looking heavier than ever went viral online. Fans started trolling the former Duke Blue Devil for looking rather overweight. And during that time, reports confirmed the rumors, that the 6-foot-7 forward was a little over 300 pounds in weight.

Despite his growing weight, the forward was expected to play the league opener. However, catching everyone by surprise, the front office announced that Williamson would be sitting out for a few weeks with a foot injury. Now, almost a month into the season, we are yet to see him suit up for the team.

“Zion Williamson is working hard but is still weeks away from a return”: Brian Windhorst

Amid the whole confusion of Zion’s return, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst gave fans a few updates on the youngster’s return. Sadly for Pels fans, they will have a few more weeks before they get to see the former Duke Blue Devil take on the court. Windhorst revealed:

“From what I understand, it’s good news and bad news. The good news is he is working very hard, he’s putting in the sweat equity. He’s getting closer. But he is still weeks away. He will have more scans next week. The hope is that if those scans looked good he would be able to return to full practice. When that happens, I still they’re looking at 2+ weeks. I think we’re headed into December for this.”

NOLA possibly without Zion for 2 more weeks?! Even though it’s good to hear Zion working hard on his rehab, him being out surely will be a huge loss to the team. Till the time being, the team has to ensure a fast and safe return for Ingram, who can help stop the bleeding until the All-Star returns to the lineup.