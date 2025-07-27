“I Take All Their Money”: Steph Curry Hilariously Reveals Beating His Golfing Partners Repeatedly

Stephen Curry tees off on hole No. 7 during the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am at the Muirfield Village Golf Club on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio.

Many basketball players like to get away from the fast-paced nature of the sport for a more lax experience every now and then. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry loves golfing. Despite this an attempt to relax, Curry often ends up trying find a way to gain a competitive edge.

Curry recently made his presence felt at the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament with fans looking forward to his long-awaited return to the tournament.

The four-time NBA champion didn’t participate last year due to his involvement with Team USA during the Paris Olympics. But ahead of the tournament, Curry has now notably found similarities between the two sports he really cherishes.

“In both sports, when you find that flow, to be able to stay in that space for as long as you can and enjoy it, there’s no better feeling in either sport,” Curry said in his ACC news conference.

In most instances, Curry is great with his words. He can vocalize what basketball means to him, down to the last minute details. Golf, on the other hand, sometimes leaves the Warriors star speechless.

“It’s something about this game. I don’t know how to explain it, but it brings a lot out of you,” Curry proclaimed.

One part of Curry it certainly draws out is his competitive fire. Although he is participating in the ACC for fun, it wouldn’t be right for there not to be high stakes. The most common rebuttal would be to win the tournament. Curry and his companions take it up just another notch.

“I bring all these people together and I take all their money,” Curry said in a vlog on his YouTube channel.

These minor and major bets are fun for Curry but don’t distract him from the task at hand. After three rounds, Curry is in fifth place. He has some ground to make up if he wants to replicate his success in 2023. Not only did he go on to win the tournament back then, he even recorded a miraculous hole-in-one.

Curry may be the victor in most competitions he finds himself in. But that doesn’t mean he prevails in every bet he makes.

Curry challenges Devin Booker after losing a bet

Curry doesn’t shy away from any sort of competition. So when content creator, GabbyGolfGirl challenged him to a 1-on-1 nine-hole match, he felt inclined to accept. Unfortunately, it didn’t go the way he planned.

Gabby went on to win, leaving Curry to hold up his end of the bargain. His forfeit involved calling another star to be Gabby’s next opponent. Out of everyone in his contacts, he chose Devin Booker.

“So, uhh, I’m out here on the golf course, and I just lost a bet, and I had to pay it up,” Curry told Booker. “You’re the most amazing teammate that anybody could have, so I figured you’d come in and help me out.”

Booker didn’t express any hesitancy to rise to the challenge. He even provided a location for the match. Flagstaff, Arizona. Hopefully it is as entertaining as it sounds.