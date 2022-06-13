“Charles Barkley really paid $1000 to cut a man’s bun off”: NBAonTNT crew hilariously chop off an employee’s man-bun off despite Shaq warning against it

Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith cut off a man’s man-bun on the set of ‘Inside the NBA’ and pay him $1000 to do so.

‘Inside the NBA’ knew they had something special when Charles Barkley decided to join Ernie and Kenny right after retiring as a Houston Rocket. The trio made for some of the best television across sports media and only rose in hierarchy with the addition of Shaquille O’Neal after he was forced to retire due to an Achilles injury in year 19.

While Shaq took a considerable amount of time to acclimatize himself with the world of sports media, it wasn’t long before the 4 ‘Inside guys’ became the most beloved show in the US. Everything from Charles and Shaq going at one another to Kenny instigating those quarrels are what make NBAonTNT what it is today.

Aside from basketball analysis, Charles Barkley and the crew get up to a ton of shenanigans as well while on set. It’s easy to have your eyes glued to the screen and simultaneously being in splits when Kenny is making it rain on a guy after Chuck forces him to cut a part of his hair off.

Charles Barkley pays $1000 to cut an employee’s hair off.

There may have been a separate agenda with this bit as every one of the 4 guys is pretty much bald. So, they took the guy with luscious locks, put him in a barber’s chair, and cut his man-bun off. His compensation? $1000.

Getting your man-bun cut by Charles Barkley on national television is iconic enough. To be given $1000 to do so just makes it all a bit sweeter.

Andy was thankfully allowed to keep his beard during the bit which was certainly a sigh of relief for him as getting rid of his man-bun and his beard on the same day would be quite the rough day.

