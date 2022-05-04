“Russell Westbrook, you can’t put a rug on and think it looks good!”: When Charles Barkley roasted the Lakers’ star for his fashion sense

Fashion is an important part of the modern NBA, pioneered by Lakers star Russell Westbrook. Unfortunately, Charles Barkley isn’t a fan.

Russell Westbrook is a fashion icon in many people’s eyes. The former MVP owns his own fashion brand and is known for his outlandish pre-game and red carpet fits.

Some would say that Russ is an ‘artiste’. However, one NBA Legend who has never been a fan of Westbrook’s style is none other than Sir Charles Barkley. Chuck has taken aim at Russell Westbrook’s fashion sense on more than one occasion.

One of his more memorable comments was when he wondered how Russ could ‘put a rug on’ and think he looked good.

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook went to The MET GALA as a monopoly piece”: NBA Twitter cannot keep calm on the Lakers point guard’s latest outfit

Charles Barkley has not restricted his criticism just to Russ. That being said, it is clear that he takes the brunt of most of Chuck’s fashion critiques.

Russell Westbrook created his own fashion brand called ‘Honor The Gift’

Regardless of what people say, Russ will always be daring and unique with his fashion sense. Brodie has a mantra he lives by, which is personified in the name of his signature shoes, the Jordan Why Nots.

In fact, Westbrook expanded his brand in 2016 when he started his own fashion line known as ‘Honor The Gift’. A passion project that is described as ‘A brand founded on self-belief and dedication to never stop working towards your greatness no matter the hardship’. A truly inspiring message.

Also Read: ‘Just play the game like Giannis, don’t tweet like Kevin Durant’: Russell Westbrook slammed by fans after his weird Instagram post on season with Lakers

Russell Westbrook had a tough regular season, where he was the scapegoat for much of the Laker’s regular-season failures. However, this has not stopped Russ from strutting his stuff. As shown with his recent outrageous outfit at the Met Gala. It’s great to see him being himself despite the hardships he has faced this season.