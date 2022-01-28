“Charles Barkley should eat a Twinkie and be quiet sometimes”: Trae Young hilariously trolls the NBA on TNT legend after being voted 2022 NBA All-Star Game starter in the East

Trae Young thanked NBA fans for voting him into his 2nd All-Star game. He also took jocular shots at Charles Barkley for his comments.

The Atlanta Hawks are mired out of the play-in standings at the current moment. They started the season off slow and have since been one of the streakiest teams in the league.

Atlanta was also severely hit by the wave of Covid-19 that hit across sports back in December. It was in mid-January that Charles Barkley declared that the Hawks from 2020-21 were just a one-season wonder after their loss to the Knicks, marking their 5th straight L.

Also Read – Atlanta Hawks are that pretty girl whose makeup came off and she’s ugly! Charles Barkley hilariously trolls Trae Young and co. amid a horrific season.

The team is currently 22-25, however, and on an ongoing 5-game winning streak.

Trae Young has been their lone consistent performer all season long. While their defense has been totally out of sorts for the 60% of the season already played out, their offense has largely been on point.

Trae is averaging 27.7 points per game and 9.3 assists (2nd in the league) at the current moment. His ability to turn the corner and put defenses into jeopardy is second to no one at the moment.

Trae Young jokes about Charles Barkley and his rather unbridled words

Given the excellent standards of play that Trae has displayed for the 3rd straight season, it would’ve been a real disservice by NBA fans if they hadn’t voted him in as a starter into the midseason festivities next month.

Trae Young was, however, acknowledged by fans all across the world with a starting berth this year. It marks the first time that he’ll be opening the All-Star game by being on the court.

Trae took full advantage of this opportunity to roast Charles Barkley for comparing the Atlanta Hawks to a girl whose makeup came off. He posted the following tweet acknowledging the fans as well as the Chuckster

Truly Blessed🙏🏽 !! Thank you to the Fans ❤️ ALWAYS LOVE !! 2X!! Chuck eat a Twinkie and be quiet sometimes😂✌🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 28, 2022

Also Read – Andrew Wiggins is starting in the All-Star game over Luka Doncic and Devin Booker! NBA Twitter in shock as the Warriors forward makes the Western Conference All-Star starting lineup.