mobile app bar

Trae Young and Other NBA Stars Ecstatically React to A’ja Wilson’s Game Winner

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Trae Young and Other NBA Stars Ecstatically React to A'ja Wilson's Game Winner

Trae Young (L), A’ja Wilson (R). Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Aces visited the Chicago Sky last night in one of the more exciting matchups this season. A close 77-75 win for the Aces drew the attention of multiple NBA stars, including Trae Young, especially after A’ja Wilson’s insane game-winner.

After four quarters of going back and forth, the Aces were able to get away with a close win. With 1.1 seconds left in the game, Las Vegas in-bounded the ball and Wilson managed to make the catch and lay the ball in as the buzzer went off.

Wilson finished the game with 20 points, 18 rebounds, and 2 assists. Angel Reese, on the other hand, had another 20-rebound double-double that she paired with 11 points and 1 assist. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to go home with the win.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young reacted to Wilson’s game-winner on Instagram by commenting, “This game was littt!”

Even the Phoenix Suns’ Isaiah Thomas reacted to the game-winner, stating, “This game was going down.”

Chicago’s Chennedy Carter had the most points from either side, finishing the game with 25 points. And what seemed to be a game going into overtime, ended up in a win for the Aces, thanks to Wilson and Kelsey Plum.

Now, even though Wilson was the one to make the game-winning shot, it would not have been possible if Plum hadn’t set the last-second screen for her to free herself and grab the ball to lay it up with seconds left on the clock.

Apart from Young and Thomas, even Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to Wilson’s insane game-winning layup on X. Wilson, who sported James’ Nike LeBron XXIIs, had the King enthralled as he tweeted, “GAME BLOUSES!!!!! @_ajawilson22 .”

This win pushes the Aces’ overall record to 18-11 while the Sky fall to an 11-18 record for the season. With the WNBA nearing the end of the regular season, the Aces will look to carry this momentum into the playoffs, hoping to grab a third title in a row.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

A fan of Basketball since the late 2000s, Abhishek Dhaiwal has been covering the game for over five years. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek is an NBA sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a District and National level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal

Share this article

Don’t miss these