Trae Young and Other NBA Stars Ecstatically React to A’ja Wilson’s Game Winner

The Las Vegas Aces visited the Chicago Sky last night in one of the more exciting matchups this season. A close 77-75 win for the Aces drew the attention of multiple NBA stars, including Trae Young, especially after A’ja Wilson’s insane game-winner.

After four quarters of going back and forth, the Aces were able to get away with a close win. With 1.1 seconds left in the game, Las Vegas in-bounded the ball and Wilson managed to make the catch and lay the ball in as the buzzer went off.

Wilson finished the game with 20 points, 18 rebounds, and 2 assists. Angel Reese, on the other hand, had another 20-rebound double-double that she paired with 11 points and 1 assist. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to go home with the win.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young reacted to Wilson’s game-winner on Instagram by commenting, “This game was littt!”

Even the Phoenix Suns’ Isaiah Thomas reacted to the game-winner, stating, “This game was going down.”

NBA stars love seeing the women of basketball shine!! pic.twitter.com/n5BD4CAoSQ — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) August 25, 2024

Chicago’s Chennedy Carter had the most points from either side, finishing the game with 25 points. And what seemed to be a game going into overtime, ended up in a win for the Aces, thanks to Wilson and Kelsey Plum.

Now, even though Wilson was the one to make the game-winning shot, it would not have been possible if Plum hadn’t set the last-second screen for her to free herself and grab the ball to lay it up with seconds left on the clock.

Apart from Young and Thomas, even Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to Wilson’s insane game-winning layup on X. Wilson, who sported James’ Nike LeBron XXIIs, had the King enthralled as he tweeted, “GAME BLOUSES!!!!! @_ajawilson22 .”

This win pushes the Aces’ overall record to 18-11 while the Sky fall to an 11-18 record for the season. With the WNBA nearing the end of the regular season, the Aces will look to carry this momentum into the playoffs, hoping to grab a third title in a row.