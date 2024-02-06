“Brandon Ingram Just Caught Fire!”: Pelicans’ Willie Green Reflects on Star’s 41-Point Night in 138–100 Win Over Raptors

The New Orleans Pelicans managed business and defended their home. Going up against the shorthanded Toronto Raptors, the Pelicans put up a near-perfect performance to clinch a 138-100 victory. Numerous stars had an efficient night. But, it was Brandon Ingram who led NOLA with an impressive 41-point outing.

The forward was unstoppable from the field, drilling 16/21 from the field. BI had his performance of the season, which also received some lofty praise from head coach Willie Green.

During the postgame conference, Green hyped up his star player. The 42-year-old coach explained how the coaching staff asked the players, especially Ingram, to take more attempts from 3-point land. Upon his coach’s instructions, BI proceeded to attempt 11 long-range shots, knocking down 8 of them. Goes without saying that the third-year coach was satisfied with the 6ft 8” star’s outstanding shooting display.

“We have been on our guys to shoot more threes, BI especially. So, he has it in him. Tonight, he sees what happens when he shoots the shots that are open… He just caught fire,” Willie Green said.

Brandon Ingram is not known for taking as many three-pointers as he did today. Throughout this season, the former Duke Blue Devil has only tossed up 3.8 attempts per game. However, during the third quarter, BI seemed to be in rhythm as he caught fire and proceeded to connect 3-pointers on five straight possessions.

The 2020 Most Improved Player will certainly gain a lot of confidence now that he has knocked down a career-high of 8 3-pointers. Going ahead, NOLA fans will hope that BI can build upon tonight’s performance and transition into a high-volume 3-point shooter.

Brandon Ingram had a historic outing

Brandon Ingram put up a performance that has never been replicated before in NBA history. Apart from becoming the first player since 1997-1998 to knock down five three-pointers in consecutive possessions, the 26-year-old also became the only player to lodge 40 points, 9 assists, and 0 turnovers in under 30 minutes.

BI spoke about his historic outing immediately after the Pelicans-Raptors contest concluded. Entering the matchup, Ingram claimed that he woke up feeling good about his three-point shooting.

Unsurprisingly, the All-Star, who tends to prefer mid-range jumpers to three-pointers, promised to continue attempting abundant long-range shots.

“I know it definitely makes us a better team if I’m out there and I’m attempting to shoot 3s,” Ingram said. “Whatever the defense gives me, I’ll take.”

Ingram is a 37.4% shooter from 3FG. His efficiency is incredible. There is a huge possibility for him to unlock a new aspect of his game once he increases his number of attempts.

Even though BI isn’t putting up visually appealing stats like he’s done before, his production has been impactful. Averaging 21.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, the lanky forward has played a huge role in leading the Pelicans to sit merely 0.5 games behind the #5 Sacramento Kings.