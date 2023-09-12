‘Serial Gambler’ Michael Jordan Got Rejected By 17x Poker Champion on His Gambling Offer: “Didn’t Have a Lot of Money..; I Was Stupid”

Michael Jordan, over the course of his 14-year career, has established himself as the greatest basketball player of all time. However, he has also established a greater reputation as a serial gambler. His Airness loves gambling with a penchant for spending big bucks and always looks for ways to put his money on the line. In fact, as revealed on the Chicken Dinner podcast, he once offered to gamble with a 17-time poker champion but got rejected thanks to things that were out of his control.

Jordan was obsessed with putting money on the line. So much so, that he looked out for every little opportunity to fleece others. From bets that were made in the seven figures to measly bets worth a few dollars. It did not matter to Jordan, as long as there was the chance for money to be made. He even made bets with his coaches and never hesitated to collect his winnings. He went so far as to remind them when they owed him money, even if it was just $2.

17-time Poker champion once rejected the chance to gamble with Michael Jordan due to lack of funds

Speaking on the Chicken Dinner podcast, 17-time poker champion, Phil Hellmuth spoke about his achievements. While discussing his work as a professional poker player, Hellmuth recalled a particular story revolving around Michael Jordan. A notorious gambler, Jordan loved high-stakes games and challenged whomever he could. Once even challenging Hellmuth himself.

However, as Hellmuth revealed he declined the offer much to Jordan’s disappointment. Why? Well, it was simply because he didn’t have enough money in the city they were residing in. An excuse, that in hindsight, Hellmuth regrets. After all, the opportunity to gamble all night long with the GOAT doesn’t often present itself.

It certainly was a missed opportunity. Jordan’s late-night gambling sessions are the stuff of legend. He could gamble anywhere, whether it was in his hotel room, or on the flight between games. He even gambled every night during his stint with US Olympic Dream Team back in 1992.

“He challenged me once and I didn’t have a lot of money in town. I was stupid. I should have just called my friends and said, ‘Hey, (send me some money).’ And (Jordan) would have wanted to play until seven in the morning.”

There is no telling what would have happened if Hellmuth had put up his bet that day. Jordan may be a notorious gambler, but his win-loss record is a mixed bag. While he has been successful on many occasions, the losses have also racked up over the years. Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped the $2,000,000,000 legend from satiating his desire to gamble.

MJ would purposely play Blackjack with the Bulls players just so he could have the satisfaction of taking their money

Often remembered for his high-stakes gambling, it’s important to remember that Michael Jordan didn’t shy away from small bets either. He didn’t care how much was being bet, as long as he was in on it. This had to do with his incredibly high competitive spirit and his obsession with winning. It drove him and, at times, even affected his Bulls teammates.

In fact, Jordan used to love playing $1 games of Blackjack with his teammates on the plane. A bizarre habit, but one that John Paxson revealed had to do with MJ’s ego, as all he wanted was the satisfaction of having their money in his pocket.

Jordan truly was the greatest competitor. His ego never allowed him to lose at anything, even $1 Blackjack games. While it was looked down upon because of his excessive gambling, it should be remembered that it was the competitor in him that also earned him the title of greatest of all time.