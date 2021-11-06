“Charles Barkley was another level trash talker because he would end up fighting you”: Kevin Garnett revels in TNT analyst’s amazing ability to play mind games with his words

Kevin Garnett believes that as a trash talker, Charles Barkley was way different from everyone else the Wolves legend’s played against.

When Kevin Garnett was asked in ALL THE SMOKE podcast about the best trash talkers he played against, he mentioned the name of Charles Barkley. Charles Barkley is known to talk trash on and off the court throughout his career.

The Timberwolves legend said, ” Charles Barkley was another level trash talker because he would end up fighting you or try to fight you. But he instilled fear in everybody on the court”.

Also Read: “If they paid me enough, I’d work for the Klan”: Charles Barkley once said that he’ll work for Ku Klux Klan if they paid the former Phoenix Suns MVP enough

When Kevin Garnett witnessed the power of Charles Barkley and his trash talk for the first time

Sir Charles Barkley had numerous trash-talking tales in the NBA. One such incident happened on December 10 1996, when Minnesota Timberwolves played against Houston Rockets in the regular season.

Kevin Garnett witnessed the power of Sir Charles trash-talking from the bench of the Timberwolves. Charles’s Rockets were leading the game by 2 points. With no time left on the clock, Chris Carr of Timberwolves was sent to the free-throw since he was fouled in the last possession.

Charles said something to Carr resulting in him missing the free throw. He said, “I told him you couldn’t get a pen up his ass with a jackhammer. He was little tight on that one” to the reporter who inquired about the trash talking.

Also Read – “I think its about time”: Kevin Durant ogles at neat Ja Morant collection of KD 4 shoes, teases the release of new Protro line for his own sneakers.

Even after his playing years, the Round Mound of Rebound has kept his trash-talking alive. He has told Shaq on multiple occasions that he also would have 4 rings if he played with Kobe and D Wade.

Even to this day Charles and Kevin Garnett trash talk each other in the middle of Inside The NBA show. Charles trolls him for his skinny jeans and KG trolls back at Charles for his sleeping habits in the middle of the show.