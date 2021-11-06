“I think its about time”: Kevin Durant ogles at neat Ja Morant collection of KD 4 shoes, teases the release of new Protro line for his own sneakers

Kevin Durant has posted a Twitter update that should send sneakerheads scurrying, checking their bank balances for a new purchase.

Kevin Durant has a lot in common with his idol from high school days – the deceased Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Each of them have been viewed as the game’s best scorers.

Both KD and Kobe have pushed the boundaries of their sport, on the court as well as off it. And while Kobe is no longer with and around us, his legacy lives on through his followers.

Kobe left a huge legacy for hoopers by designing shoes with Nike that can viably be used on outdoor courts. He started off a whole new series of retro sneakers for professionals, called the Protros, in the year 2018. And if Twitter is any indication of real life, Kevin Durant could join in.

Kevin Durant teases the release of new Protro sneakers through his Nike KD line on Twitter

Sneaker news writer Nick De Paula has been one of the most well-informed media members in the industry. He has a voracious appetite for advertising great kicks through his Twitter.

De Paula put up a series of Ja Morant kicks, demonstrating how the Grizzlies star is a true sneakerhead. In that very thread, the ESPN writer asked Kevin Durant if the Nets superstar has any interest in releasing his own Protros.

@KDTrey5 the people want a Protro 👀 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 6, 2021

It seems Kevin Durant is considering taking de Paula up on his offer. The Slim Reaper took to Twitter to respond to the sneaker news insider earlier this afternoon.

I thinks it’s about time https://t.co/n2fjGJSgVv — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 6, 2021

The KD 4 shoes are indeed some of the best that Nike have ever released in their basketball line. A reload of the wildly popular and successful sneakers in Protro form would indeed be a great addition. I, for one, would line up outside stores to buy it.