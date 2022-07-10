Charles Barkley’s $1 million pledge likens him to LeBron James and his $4 million expenditure on I Promise school

Charles Barkley is a big-time media personality on Inside the NBA, but he also puts his $50 million net worth to good use by donating to causes dear to him.

The Suns’ legend used to be a dominant figure back in the 1990s. He faced up against Jordan’s Bulls in the Finals, and he was a member of the Dream Team that won gold.

However, behind the scenes, Barkley was a serious gambling addict. Through his playing career and his role with Inside the NBA, Barkley has built up a $50 million net worth.

Barkley likes to invest in various businesses and startups like most people do nowadays, but he also likes to make charitable donations. His latest pledge is one that will help the education sector for African Americans all around.

NBA legend Charles Barkley has announced that he is making a $1M donation to Clark Atlanta University. 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KFm1in7XKg — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) November 30, 2016

Charles Barkley pledges $1 million to help education like LeBron James’ I Promise School

LeBron James opened up the I Promise school to help middle and high schoolers find a way to college. He promised free education up to college and even tried funding college education for The University of Akron.

Though taxpayers fund most of the school, LeBron James’ foundation pledged $2 million to start the school and then another $2 million a year to pay for it. Similarly, Barkley found a way to help children with their education.

Barkley has already contributed to the education sector in the past, donating money to two HBCUs, and now he’s adding a third to his list. He’s donating $1 million to Spelman after seeing the way it helped his business partner’s daughter.

John Hudson and Barkley are partners but also good friends. Hudson’s daughter, Jordyn Hudson, attends Spelman college, and Barkley felt like he could make a meaningful contribution to the school.

“John has been a great mentor, a great friend and a great business partner,” Barkley said to al.com. “I was ready to do another HBCU and with his daughter doing great things at Spelman, so I told him, ‘Why not there?’”

Charles Barkley said he is donating $1 million to @SpelmanCollege, after seeing the impact that the Atlanta-based historically Black women’s college has made on Jordyn Hudson, the daughter of his business partner John Hudson. @NBAonTNT @ajc https://t.co/mtWtCdzvUB — Ernie Suggs (@erniesuggs) July 9, 2022

