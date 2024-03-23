Charles Barkley’s Attempt at Hitting the Griddy Draws Hilarious Reactions From Fans: Peak of Sports Broadcasting”

Nov 30, 2013; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers former basketball player Charles Barkley on the set of ESPN College Gameday before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley is back at it again, but this time, Chuck isn’t roasting his fellow co-hosts or other NBA players. Instead, he had a bold declaration while covering the round of 68 of the NCAA’s March Madness. While at the AT&T studios, Barkley decided to bust out some moves during a post-game segment, declaring himself to possess the best ‘griddy in the country’.

The NBA on TNT analyst supported Auburn during the coverage of the Auburn vs Yale match-up. Even though Auburn lost to Yale 76-78 in the first round, the game was one for the ages. It came down to the wire, as Yale scraped through during the dying minutes of the second half.

During the game’s coverage, Barkley took a special interest in the animations for the Auburn basketball team. The animations showed two Auburn supporters busting out the ‘griddy’, as it flashed across the screen. Taking full advantage of the opportunity, Barkley rose from his seat and performed his version of the dance move. He also announced to his co-hosts,

“I lead the country in Griddy right now “.

Barkley’s little antic sent all of his co-hosts into a laugh frenzy, as he continued to show confidence in his dancing skills. His TNT colleagues Ernie Johnson and Kenny ‘the Jet’ Smith even encouraged Sir Charles to show the audience a few more of his moves, but Barkley hilariously declined.

Chuck has always been fun to watch live on TV. Before his antics in the studio, he also proved his mettle on the court even though he did not have a championship to his name. However, Chuck is a legend of the game and even fans love to watch him, as the 11-time NBA All-Star keeps the entertainment quotient of the show always high.

Charles Barkley sends X fans into a frenzy with his dance move

Chuck is unparalleled in his humor. The veteran analyst has cemented his place in sports broadcasting history as probably one of the funniest members of the NBA media. His ‘chemistry’ with co-host Shaquille O’Neal is probably the ‘heart’ of TNT’s Inside The NBA show.

NBA basketball aside, Barkley’s recent “griddy” antic has sent fans into quite a frenzy. An X user reacted to Charles’s Griddy, telling him, “Your Griddy is a G “.

Another user acknowledged this hilarious dance move by Chuck and called it the“peak of sports broadcasting “.

A fan even went as far as to state this as “the best part of March Madness “.

But jokes aside, Barkley has done a phenomenal job with sports broadcasting over the last two decades. The Chuckster manages to bring a smile to fans’ faces, often doing so by becoming the butt of the joke. His uncanny timing and witty remarks have forever cemented his place as one of the best entertainers in broadcasting history. Along with Shaq, the duo is one of the most entertaining and lovable characters in the NBA broadcasting world.