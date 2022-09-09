Basketball

Charles Barkley’s hatred towards his Spanish teacher led to him spitting on an 8 y/o girl, losing $10,000

Charles Barkley’s hatred towards his Spanish teacher led to him spitting on an 8 y/o girl, losing $10,000
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Tony Ferguson Is Confident He Will Get ‘Fat A**’ Khabib Nurmagomedov Out of Retirement: “His Father Had Said the Fight to Make”
Next Article
"Aja catch catch khelte hein": Fans react hilariously to Hasan Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed playing Catch-Catch after Dasun Shanaka dismissal in Dubai T20I
NBA Latest Post
Charles Barkley’s hatred towards his Spanish teacher led to him spitting on an 8 y/o girl, losing $10,000
Charles Barkley’s hatred towards his Spanish teacher led to him spitting on an 8 y/o girl, losing $10,000

Charles Barkley spat on little girl while with the Philadelphia 76ers, leading to him psychoanalysing…