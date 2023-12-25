Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 51-Year-Old Record, Joel Embiid Gains Kevin Garnett’s Respect: “Kracken”

Kevin Garnett often lauds different players and teams on his podcast or via his social media handles. Joel Embiid was the latest player who received love from the Celtics legend. Amid his terrific outings, the Big Ticket took to Instagram, sharing Embiid’s stats from each of the past 13 games. Giving props to the reigning Most Valuable Player’s recent form, KG wrote,

Advertisement

“KRACKEN”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1739140339577782609?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Joel Embiid has been unstoppable for the past few weeks. For 13 straight games, the big man has been recording 30+ points and 10+ rebounds – a streak that was last achieved by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 51 years ago. Embiid has already surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for the Philadelphia 76ers record with the most consecutive 30-point, 10-rebound performances.

During this 13-game span, JoJo has averaged 37.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 6 assists and has helped the Sixers win 11 of those games.

It is almost impossible for the multiple-time All-Star to surpass Wilt Chamberlain’s 65-game streak with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. However, with four more such performances, JoJo can surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 16-game streak that was set in the 1971-1972 season.

Kevin Garnett criticized Joel Embiid a few days ago

Kevin Garnett showered Joel Embiid with love, but this hasn’t been the case previously. In fact, Garnett has come off as a naysayer several times in the past.

During the In-Season Tournament Finals watch-along live stream, Garnett was harsh with his criticism towards Embiid. Remembering the subpar 15-point performance that the two-time scoring leader put up in Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference semi-finals, the Big Ticket didn’t agree that Embiid was a top-five player in the NBA.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CrossingBroad/status/1733892382590971989?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Since Garnett’s harsh words towards his legacy, Joel has shifted gears and elevated his game. Leading the league with 35 points per game, the 29-year-old has eclipsed the likes of Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo to be the frontrunner for the 2024 MVP honour.

Leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 20-8 record, Joel is constructing yet another historic campaign that could earn him a selection to the All-NBA First Team. However, unlike the previous campaigns, Embiid desperately needs success in this postseason. If not, detractors will continue to troll Joel Embiid for his inability to perform in the playoffs.