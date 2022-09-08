Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen still get along with each other and strengthened their bond, but not with Michael Jordan!

The 1996-1998 Chicago Bulls three-peat roster was one for the ages.

Michael Jordan was of course the headline act of the team and their offensive fulcrum. However, their success would not have been possible without the contributions of their deep roster.

The two most important pieces outside Michael Jordan also share legendary status in the NBA. Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman were two stalwarts on their own and formed the defensive identity of the team.

Pippen and Rodman were two elite wing defenders who could make life hell for anyone in the league. With Michael Jordan also being a top-notch defender, the trio practically dominated the entire NBA.

Under Phil Jackson‘s triangle offense, Rodman’s offensive failings were successfully hidden. There practically were no flaws that could be targeted as the Bulls steamrolled all opposition. Their 72-10 regular season record was untouched for almost a couple of decades until the Warriors went 73-9.

How is the personal relationship between the star trio currently?

Jordan, Pippen, and Rodman are well into retired life and are still very much in the limelight. The Last Dance introduced their heroics to another generation of NBA fans and led everyone to wonder what their bond is like, presently.

Well, it isn’t quite like their success on the court.

Pippen maintains that Rodman and he are still friends. In fact, Pippen is of the opinion that their camaraderie has grown stronger with time. Scottie says that “he became a man, and I matured as a man” while describing their growing bond.

And for the GOAT? Well, one of the trio being more successful had to bring some bad taste. And it would appear to be the case here. Especially post The Last Dance and its portrayal of the Chicago Bulls as the Michael Jordan show.

Jordan, according to Pippen, was “condescending” and did not give his teammates the flowers in The Last Dance. Surely, recent news of Marcus Jordan dating Larsa Pippen would also flare some ambers there.

Not all successful teams have successful bonds off the court. The legendary Chicago Bulls of yore are no different.

It does feel good to know, however, that Scottie is in Rodman’s corner. Especially in light of the various mishaps, Rodman has been involved in.

