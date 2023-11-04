“Chet Holmgren Crossed Me Up, at My Own Camp”: Stephen Curry Shows Love to Thunder Rookie After 141–139 In-Season Tournament Win

The Golden State Warriors are in red-hot form at the moment. Since their loss that occurred during the season opener, Stephen Curry and co. have been undefeated. Steve Kerr’s boys were part of yet another well-contested action-packed thriller following their 2-point win in their last outing. A contest that witnessed 15 lead changes and 15 ties eventually ended up with the Bay Area side clinching their first victory of the In-Season Tournament.

Advertisement

Steph Curry was absolutely sensational in the Warriors’ 141-139 win. The Baby-Faced Assassin recorded 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists while shooting at a highly efficient 60/50/100 split.

Playing without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren stepped up big time. The rookie recorded an impressive 24-point, 8-rebound, and 5-assist outing in merely 32 minutes.

Advertisement

Following their entertaining duel, Curry and Holmgren were seen swapping jerseys.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/warriors/status/1720643622373294466?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Apart from lauding the former Gonzaga Bulldog, Steph hilariously recollected the time when he got crossed up by Holmgren during his camp.

“Offensively he’s ridiculously talented. He’s a tough cover for bigs, he’s a tough cover for guards if you switch. He’s got good finishing, he’s got length.

You have to respect him at all three levels, and he’s just getting started. The jersey swap and the history we have, he crossed me up at my own camp. To see him now … I know he had a rough injury to start his career, but to be back and playing and healthy and playing well, it’s fun to see.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1720656997866238291?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Chet Holmgren crossed up Stephen Curry a few years back

Stephen Curry and Chet Holmgren have matched up against each other even before the latter made it to the NBA. As a high schooler, Chet was among the many attendees who were invited to Stephen Curry’s camp.

During the same camp, the 16-year-old recorded some terrific plays while going up against the two-time MVP. Not once, but Holmgren humiliated Steph twice.

First, the youngster crossed the superstar up and finished with an emphatic dunk. Second, Holmgren swatted away Steph’s attempt under the rim.

After missing the entirety of the 2022-2023 season, Holmgren has had a great start to the current campaign. Having played less than 30 minutes per game, the 7ft 1” center has recorded 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game. Certainly, the OKC youngster will be one of the frontrunners to win the Rookie of the Year trophy.