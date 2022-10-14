“Chet Holmgren Had No Problem in guarding either Kevin Durant or Joel Embiid”: Victor Oladipo was impressed by OKC Thunder Rookie’s Defensive Exploits in Pick-up Games

Oklahoma City Thunder would surely have been a big problem in the West if Chet Holmgren didn’t go out for the season

The Oklahoma City Thunder have opened their 2022-23 pre-season with two straight victories over the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs.

Although these wins don’t place them anywhere above the rest of the teams in the solid Western Conference, they are enough to show their intent that they are not going to be a lottery-bound team.

What will they actually do when the season begins is just a few days away for us to know, but if Chet Holmgren didn’t injure himself we’d be pretty sure that this team’s thunderous youngsters would have been a problem.

Victor Oladipo reveals Chet Holmgren was a problem for Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid

Forget their off days when they are not feeling themselves, and think about who in the league could stop The Slim Reaper and Joel freaking Embiid, when they are hitting their strides? No one.

But a 195-pound, slander 7-footer from Gonzaga was doing quite well against the two offensive juggernauts in the summer pickup games, according to Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo.

For a 20-year-old guy who has yet to make his NBA debut to get such high praise from an All-Star is a prize in itself.

But if you are able to contest combined 5x scoring champions and 23 years of NBA experience throughout the match in two back-to-back games, then no praise is enough for you.

Alas! We’d have to wait another season to watch him play alongside Shae Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey and tear star-studded teams apart with their raw talent.