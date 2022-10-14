“Keep ya Sanity Russell Westbrook!”: Clippers Star Paul George Tweets Out his Support to the Disgruntled Lakers Guard

Russell Westbrook has never looked more disdained in his 14-year NBA career than right now and Paul George is there to support his former teammate.

Before the pre-season games started, neither the Los Angeles Lakers nor Russell Westbrook looked too hurried to get rid of each other.

Purple and Gold team reportedly rejected many trades because the teams were expecting two future first-round picks from them to take on Brodie’s contract.

Head coach Darvin Ham, and almost every player whose opinion matters including, LeBron James, AD, and Patrick Beverley, had said something good about Russ and wanted him to be on the court when the 2022-23 season starts.

Now all of a sudden, none of it looks real. Something big happened in LA a day or two before the Lakers took on the Timberwolves on Wednesday because Westbrook is not hiding his bitterness at all.

While it looks like it is well and truly out of hands, one of his former teammates and friend wants him to keep it together.

Paul George offers support to Russell Westbrook via Twitter

We forget how tight the bond between Paul George and Russell Westbrook was before they broke the duo up in Oklahoma and went their separate ways to the LA Clippers and the Houston Rockets, respectively.

In just two years of playing with each other, they might have developed a bond stronger than Brodie’s 8-year friendship with Kevin Durant.

And PG’s love for his pal showed when the 9x All-Star looks like he is going to lose his mind even before the start of the season. The across-the-hall forward Tweeted his for his former OKC Thunder teammate.

— Paul George (@Yg_Trece) October 13, 2022

You don’t have to like either of them for getting awed by the 7x All-Star reaching out to his friend. Now, one might think he could have done that personally, on-call or by chat, but that’s not how NBA players operate these days. Do they?

