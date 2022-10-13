“Kevin Durant Told Me He’ll Come and Find Himself a Girl!”: Draymond Green Narrated How the Slim Reaper Was a NO-SHOW at His Wedding

Warriors’ Draymond Green talked about his wedding, and discussed it with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and PJ Tucker

2022 has been quite the year for Draymond Green. He started the season as an early DPOY candidate, but a back injury changed it all. However, he came back and helped the Dubs secure their 4th championship in eight seasons. He completed 10 seasons with the Warriors.

After an eventful summer in the league, Green went on to marry the love of his life, Hazel Renee, in August. It was a star-studded event, where we could spot his Warriors teammates, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, Jayson Tatum, and more.

Recently, Green was on ‘The Shop’ with LeBron James, PJ Tucker, Lisa Leslie, and Maverick Carter. There, they brought up the topic of his wedding. Carter claimed it was like a party, and that Green should get married every single year. Draymond then brought up Kevin Durant.

Draymond Green shared how Kevin Durant was a no-show at his wedding

When the topic of Draymond’s wedding was brought up, PJ Tucker instantly took offense, and joked about how he was still checking his mailbox. Draymond joked about how he wasn’t going to invite Tucker, and even if he did, he would’ve been a no-show like Kevin Durant.

Dray was asked what percentage did he think KD would show up, when he invited. He replied and said,

“The way Slim sold it to me, he told me he was going to come in there and find him a girl.”

However, from this conversation, we know that didn’t happen. Draymond would’ve loved to share his special day with his brother, with whom he won two championships and gold medals. Later, Draymond and LeBron James discussed cutting some people from their wedding guest lists, and how they’d change it up if they had a chance.

Draymond and Hazel’s wedding was a blast!

Draymond Green is known for playing hard. The Warriors’ defensive spearhead never takes it easy. Turns out, he parties as hard as he plays. At his wedding, there was everything one could think of. There were blunt rolling stations,

Draymond Green had everything at his wedding, including a blunt rolling station 😎pic.twitter.com/IG3hH2XLvd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 16, 2022

There were celebrities galore. Dray’s wedding even had performances from Roddy Rich and DaBaby.

It was a star-studded fest indeed. No wonder Maverick Carter claims Green should have a wedding every year. A party like that, who wouldn’t want to experience it over and over again?!