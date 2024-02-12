“Choose Wisely”: Larsa Pippen Posts Cryptic Story About ‘Choosing Right Partner’ Amid Viral Breakup Rumors with Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

After hinting at marriage last year, are Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen calling it quits? Pippen’s recent Instagram activities hinted at that direction as she deleted all of Marcus Jordan’s photos from her page. Her Instagram Stories are further fanning the rumors of the two going separate ways. In one of her recent stories, she points out the qualities she is looking for in her partner. The text on the story begins with “The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life.”

Advertisement

The story then points out how a partner influences both the personal and familial aspects of one’s life. It added how a partner affects, “Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through such tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised.” Keeping in mind the essential role of a partner in defining one’s life, the writer urges to “Choose wisely.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1757036742966968689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This wasn’t the only story that pointed to a breakup between Larsa and Marcus. Pippen’s other stories were rather more direct. In one of the stories, she asked, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/baddietvv/status/1756884101368332391?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This direct question is huge evidence of The Real Housewives of Miami star parting ways with the founder of The Trophy Room. Apart from that, Marcus’ Insta activities indicate the possibility too.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen unfollow each other on Insta

Apart from deleting Jordan’s photos, Pippen also unfollowed him on Instagram. On the other hand, Marcus Jordan also unfollowed his The Traitors co-star while deleting her photos.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealityTea/status/1756858637048332352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



This Instagram routine looks like a classic case of two people breaking up with each other. In a quest to bury the memorable moments, often, an individual can resort to such a painful method.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bravoist/status/1756852388478984446?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Larsa Pippen also posted a story in Morgan Freeman’s voice that urged people to “hear their inner voice”. And using this “inner voice”, the voice prompts people to “know when to leave”. The breakup murmurs come amidst The Traitors co-stars planning to get engaged and also hinting at a destination wedding last year. While there has been no official confirmation, the Instagram activities of both celebrities speak for themselves.

If the two are indeed heading for a break-up, then it will lead to further speculation about what went wrong. There is a huge chance of the two expressive personalities at least letting their followers know why they went their separate ways.