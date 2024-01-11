Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Confirms He’s Already Shopping For an Engagement Ring For Larsa Pippen: “We Have Been Ruling Out Certain Stones”

Celebrities at nightclub Gala Miami for F1 Weekend Featuring: Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Where: United States When: 06 May 2023 Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com Copyright: xSethxBrowarnick/StartraksaPhoto.comx 52689449 EDITORIAL USE ONLY. RESTRICTED TO NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are once again making headlines. This time the matter has gone way past dating, and has entered the realm of “marriage”. The star couple, while on the ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ show, was asked about their marriage. While the question was posed to Larsa Pippen, the answer about the marriage finally came from Marcus.

Advertisement

While answering questions about wedding rings, Larsa told Andy Cohen, “He did give me a promise ring, I don’t know you have to ask him.” Marcus, who was present at the show too, answered the question further,

“You know we been shopping, ruling out certain stones and we are heading in that direction I would say. It’s in the works.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C18g7qWu0DX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Cohen proceeded to enquire into the marriage further, asking Marcus if his father approved of the marriage. In an unexpected turn of events, Marcus revealed that the Bulls legend had no issue with the paring, as long as he (Marcus) was happy. However, Marcus also revealed that his father is not that involved in his personal life “to that degree,” however he is happy to see his son prosper.

A Jordan wedding is in the works

Rumors of Marcus and Larsa tying the knot have been around for a while now. The couple, back in 2023, even let the media in on certain details of the marriage. During an episode of ‘Separation Anxiety’, titled ‘Venues, Rings and Other Things’, the couple told listeners that even though there was no plan for a wedding yet, if there was, it would be a destination wedding. Talking about it further, Larsa Pippen said,

“I feel like the only thing we’ve come up with is like we want a destination wedding. Right? That’s the only thing that we talked about. Were like, yeah, we want a destination wedding.”

It’s safe to say that a wedding may be in the works for Marcus and Larsa. But ironically enough, Marcus has already dropped a quote for the marriage, and it’s not looking cheap. During an episode of Separation Anxiety, Marcus told listeners,

Advertisement

“I mean, it is in the seven figures! It’s going to be a few million! In my opinion, it’s going to be a few. Look, we spend 6 figures on gifts…vacations. I’ve always said, if I’m gonna get married, I’m only doing it once. I’m not doing this like multiple, five six, seven weddings. So, when the day comes, it’s going to be an extravagant day.”

With Marcus just coming off a lawsuit for unpaid credit card bills, it’s hard to say if the youngest Jordan sibling can foot the bill for such a marriage just yet. But with Jordan having just sold the Hornets, maybe Mr. Air Jordan himself could chip in some cash for the event.