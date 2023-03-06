“Kevin Durant is a Little Better Than LeBron James”: Skip Bayless Lists Why He Ranks KD over Lakers Superstar

Kevin Durant and the Suns thwarted the Dallas Mavericks to add another victory to their record. With KD on the active roster, Phoenix has won 3-straught games. Their most recent win was a declaration for the West. With Durant on the court, the Suns seemed nearly unstoppable. Even when Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic both put on incredible performances, the trio of KD, Chris Paul, and Devin Booker still managed to dominate win the game in the final seconds.

The entire league was impressed by Durant’s performance last night. Not only was he a huge defensive help, he was also scoring almost at will. The Mavericks’ defense had no answer to KD’s drives and pull-up jumpers. FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless, who has also praised KD in the past, was immensely impressed by the 6ft 10″ forward. In fact, Bayless was so taken by Kevin Durant that he ended up comparing the Suns’ superstar to LeBron James.

Skip Bayless claims Kevin Durant is a better player than LeBron James

After the game, Bayless went on air on his show Undisputed and was discussing the Suns’ with Shannon Sharpe. During the conversation, Bayless began to praise Durant and listed everything that makes him incredible and a better player than LeBron James. Bayless claimed Durant is a much better shooter and that he has been a little more clutch from the free-throw line. Skip also asserted that Durant could lead Chris Paul to his first championship.

Skip Bayless: “To me, that game, was why I always said that I believe Kevin Durant is a little better overall than LeBron James. He’s a much better shooter, obviously, than LeBron James has ever been. Not a scorer, just shooter. And I believe he has been a little more clutch than LeBron has been able to be especially from the late-game free-throw line.”

Bayless praise for Durant is substantiated. KD indeed played exceptionally well against the Mavericks last night. However, his incessant need to bring LeBron James into this argument is certainly forced.

KD is proving beneficial to the Phoenix Suns

Since KD debuted for the Suns, Phoenix is yet to lose a game. His on-court gravitas has created ample scoring options for Devin Booker and other role players. With Durant on the court, the lethality of Chris Paul and DBook has risen significantly.

Even when KD doesn’t score too many points, like his first two appearances for Phoenix, just being on the court, he can draw the defense to him and open driving lines and shooting spots. And no matter what, no defender would ever leave Durant alone due to the damage he could do if left on his own. The Suns will definitely enjoy having him in their lineup.

