“Ray Allen selected a Curry as his pick for the greatest shooter...but it wasn't Stephen Curry!”: Ray Allen gives props to Dell Curry and Reggie Miller while talking about the greatest shooters

While talking about the greatest shooters he has come across, Ray Allen shockingly left out Stephen Curry from that conversation.

At this point, Stephen Curry has established himself as the best marksman in the history of the sport. With his usage of the three-point arc, the Golden State Warriors leader is responsible for revolutionizing the game, making the offense more fast-paced than ever.

Apart from holding, almost all the three-point records in the book, Steph is the only player ever to surpass the 3,000 3 PM milestone. Looking at all the unreal stats, it is pretty evident that, respectfully, no other shooter comes close to being as great as the 2-time GSW MVP.

However, the #2 player on the all-time 3-pointers list, Ray Allen is of a different opinion.

Ray Allen leaves out Stephen Curry from the greatest shooter conversation, talks about Dell Curry and Reggie Miller

When Ray Allen was asked to talk about his picks for the greatest shooters, the Celtics legend did pick Curry, however, it wasn’t the Warriors’ shifty guard. Instead, Allen spoke about Steph’s father, Dell Curry, being one of the greatest shooters. Also talking about Reggie Miller being the “greatest all-around shooter”, Ray explained:

Q: Who do you consider the greatest shooter?

Allen: “I wouldn’t put myself in the conversation. The greatest I’ve ever seen, someone who was amazing, was Dell Curry because of the way he shot so efficiently without moving with the ball. It was like he could throw the ball up there. But Reggie (Miller) was the greatest all-around shooter, being able to carry his team, he was an assassin. When you break it down, him being able to get to the free-throw line, great coming off screens, he wasn’t a pick-and-roll player but a guy you had to know where he was every moment of the game. Guarding him was hell for me.”

The exclusion of Stephen Curry from the conversation of the “greatest shooters” always will raise eyebrows. But hey, this is Allen’s list and he is more than entitled to have his opinions.