Larsa Pippen accused $110 million worth Scottie Pippen of being ‘The Punisher’

Larsa Pippen claims she was traumatized by her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s constant punishment of her whenever he didn’t get his way.

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen got divorced in December 2021, after more than three years of separation.

In 1997, the Real Housewives of Miami star married the six-time NBA champion, and they had four children: Scotty Jr. in 2000, Preston in 2002, Justin in 2005, and Sophia in 2008.

After nearly two decades together, the couple announced in 2016 that they were splitting up. They reconciled briefly before Larsa filed for divorce again in November 2018 amid rumors of an affair with rapper Future. Since then, the reality star has denied the allegations.

“I did everything for him, literally everything,” she responded in May 2020 after a social media troll claimed Larsa “didn’t put Scottie Pippen first” in their relationship.

Prior to her divorce, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians guest star began a contentious relationship with athlete Malik Beasley. When they were spotted holding hands at a mall in late 2020, the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player was still married to Montana Yao.

In “The Real Housewives of Miami” show Larsa Pippen discussed her divorce from Scottie Pippen.

Larsa Pippen claims Scottie Pippen ‘used to controlling the narrative’ during their divorce

Larsa Pippen described her divorce from former NBA star Scottie Pippen as “traumatizing,” calling him “The Punisher.”

She discussed her grievances with Scottie on an episode of “The Real Housewives of Miami” on Peacock. Larsa, 47, and Scottie, 56, finalized their divorce in December 2021, according to People, more than three years after they first announced their split.

According to People, Larsa stated, “I have no idea what’s going on.” Larsa went on to say that she was “trying to force him to sell” their Miami home. Scottie allegedly told her that she would have to send their daughter “back to LA” as a result. “I had been traumatised. He punishes me if he doesn’t get his way “Larsa stated. “He reminds me of The Punisher.”

Larsa went on to say that Pippen used to control everything. “He was pushing all the buttons to let me know he’s still in charge. Scottie did so because I’m doing whatever makes me happy.”

According to People, the divorce filing came after two voice recordings of Larsa calling authorities and alleging Scottie was verbally abusive were leaked. The couple attempted to repair their marriage in February 2017. Larsa filed for divorce again in November 2018.

In court documents, she cited “irreconcilable differences.”

