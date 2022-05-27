“Larry Bird might have to be removed from the top 10 if Stephen Curry wins another ring”: NBA Twitter discusses what winning a 4th ring will mean to the GSW MVP’s legacy

Stephen Curry is now one series victory away from winning his 4th NBA title. The GSW leader could very possibly add a Finals MVP hardware to his cabinet.

The Western Conference Finals have come to an end. Grabbing a 120-110 Game 5 win, it is the Golden State Warriors who advance to their 6th NBA Finals appearance in 8 seasons after defeating Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in an entertaining series. And now, Stephen Curry is merely 4 wins away from adding a 4th ring to his stacked resume.

DUB NATION STAND UP The Golden State Warriors are Western Conference Champions pic.twitter.com/b9AnekuRWw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 27, 2022

In this postseason run, Chef Curry has been doing a phenomenal job in leading this somewhat inexperienced pack. The 2-time MVP has averaged a solid 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.9 rebounds so far in the 2022 playoffs.

Recording 23.8/6.6/7.4 against Luka Doncic and co., Steph managed to win the Western Conference Finals MVP honor, adding the inaugural Earvin “Magic” Johnson Trophy to his cabinet.

.@StephenCurry30 wins the FIRST EVER Western Conference Finals MVP trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eher8DeTUl — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 27, 2022

NBA Twitter debates what winning another ring means for the legacy of Stephen Curry

As Steph sits 4 games away from winning yet another title, and possibly winning his first-ever Finals MVP, NBA Twitter debates what the 4th ring on his resume means for The Baby-Faced Assassin’s legacy.

A Twitter user believed that Curry would replace Larry Bird on the top 10 player conversation if the former wins a 4th title.

Larry Bird might have to be moved out of top 10 if Curry wins another ring — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) May 27, 2022

There were some who agreed with this take and some who didn’t.

0 finals MVPs, gets carried by KD, and I can tell u weren’t around to watch Larry who won 3 titles, 3 MVPs, 2 Finals MVPs, a 3 point champion, a much better passer, higher IQ, played through injuries, imposed his will on anyone — Devito (@jcmcgee01) May 27, 2022

curry been top 10 and bird is top 5 you trippin — George Pickens enjoyer 🦢🐝 (@zoballs) May 27, 2022

Stephen Curry, welcome to the NBA’s top 10 best players ever — Luka Time🗯 (@LUKAMAGIC___) May 27, 2022

Steph Curry will replace Magic Johnson on @KendrickPerkins‘ NBA Mount Rushmore if he wins a fourth NBA title along with Finals MVP 👀 “Forget the top-10 list, forget the greatest point guard of all time, he’s going to be on the NBA Mount Rushmore. Period!” pic.twitter.com/Y6d1DnMfXJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 24, 2022

It is pretty understandable why fans want to add him to their top 10. The man is an 8-time All-Star, 8-time All-NBA player, 2-time MVP, 3 titles, and has won 2 scoring titles. Throw in a 4th title with a Finals MVP in the mix, Curry’d definitely have a solid case to replace one of the legends on the esteemed list.