Chris Finch Sheds Light on What Makes Anthony Edwards a Coach’s Dream

Chris Finch has done wonders for the Minnesota Timberwolves over the past few years, and for that, he largely has Anthony Edwards to thank. Being drafted first overall by the franchise in 2020 changed the team’s fate, and Finch, for one, has had the privilege of coaching him and reaping the rewards.

Edwards brought a level of energy to the Timberwolves that’s rare in today’s basketball. He as the attitude of Michael Jordan, the range of Stephen Curry, and the grit of Isiah Thomas. Many have called him the next face of basketball and for good reasons.

So, when Finch was asked about coaching Edwards during a recent interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, he wasn’t shy about singing his praises. The best part about it? There’s no Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde with Ant. What you see is what you get.

“He’s a joy to coach,” stated Finch. “He really is. He’s always got a smile on his face. What you see is real. I always say he’s real and he’s raw. The raw is not just like a young player maturing. It’s also, he’s going to let you know what he thinks. He’s super honest.”

Edwards‘ rawness is what makes opponents fear him. At the same time his honesty is what makes his teammates love him.

“He’s not afraid to tell you what he doesn’t know,” Finch, who took Minnesota to back-to-back Conference Finals, continued. “He doesn’t have any deep hidden insecurities. He’s got great self-awareness. He’ll tell you why he does something and even if he doesn’t understand it he’ll have a reason.”

“It’s been fun. It’s really been fun to watch him grow there,” he added before mentioning Ant’s affinity for his Wolves’ teammates. “He’s a great teammate because he roots hard for his teammates. As crazy as it sounds, not everybody roots for their teammates in this league.”

Edwards is the heartbeat of this Wolves squad, and they’ll go as far as he takes them. His energy, confidence, and raw competitiveness set the tone every night. Minnesota will need every ounce of that if they want to do better than just a Conference Finals appearance in 25-26.

The West is going to be brutal this season, with teams like OKC, Lakers, Clippers, Nuggets, Rockets all in the mix. But if Edwards keeps bringing that “real and raw” edge Finch raves about, the Wolves have a real shot at breaking through the conference finals and making some serious noise.