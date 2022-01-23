“Chris Howard, in case I said no, you really had a woman from Greece, in route to Jacksonville?!”: When Gabrielle Union found out about her first husband’s ongoing fling with a Greek girl a day after getting engaged

A day after getting engaged, Gabrielle Union got onto Chris Howard’s laptop and found out about his equation with another Greek girl.

Long before Gabrielle Union tied the knot with Dwyane Wade, she was married to NFL running back Chris Howard. The two were married for nearly 5 years, finally getting divorced in 2006.

According to Gabby, their post-engagement life didn’t start as she planned it to. Back in 2018, Union did an interview with VICE Life where she disclosed how she found out about another Greek girl Howard was talking to as she was using his laptop. Gabrielle said:

“Should have been a clue that anyone that inspires that level of crazy, probably, shouldn’t have gotten out of the dating phase.

When I did fail, I failed big and I failed very publicly and I failed at marriage. The day he proposed, I had an audition up in Wilmington, North Carolina, for Dawson’s Creek. Didn’t get it, but I came home a little earlier than expected. And I go to get on his computer and this is like right when like I guess like IMs or whatever just became kind of a thing. And his boy messages him ‘Yo, you still got that Greek girl coming this weekend?’”

“It should have been a red flag”: Gabrielle Union

The then-45-year-old then went on to reveal how Chris tried to cover it but eventually came clean about it.

“I’m a lot of things. Greek is not one of them. You know I’m trying to figure out how can I impersonate him, what can I ask, like ‘Who is this chick? How long has this been happening?’

We just got engaged yesterday. I had a ton of questions. But whatever it was that I asked him gave it away and he had alerted my soon-to-be husband.

And he came home, and he was like ‘No! Well, yeah! But I didn’t know how… if you were gonna say yes.’ And I was like so you were gonna propose marriage, but in case I said no, you had a lovely woman from Greece, apparently in route to Jacksonville. Okay, we’re off to a great start.

It should have been a red flag.”

