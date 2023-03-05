Chris Jericho’s NBA On TNT Appearance Hilariously Led To Shaquille O’Neal Tackling Charles Barkley

Basketball is quite an entertaining sport. But, if you’re looking for “sports entertainment”, look no further than professional wrestling. Pioneered by WWE and now performed worldwide in companies like NJPW, ROH, and AEW, several NBA stars have tried their hand at it. This includes Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal who has stepped into the ring quite a few times.

However, when a wrestling legend like Chris Jericho decided to step into the world of basketball, or the set of Inside the NBA to be more precise, all hell broke loose. Shaq was grappling with everybody, Charles Barkley was running around scared, Kenny Smith was laughing, and Ernie Johnson just stood and watched it all unfold.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal Doubts Floyd Mayweather’s Claim of Being Athlete of the Decade Over LeBron James

Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t keep his hands off Charles Barkley when Chris Jericho visited Inside the NBA

Shaquille O’Neal’s numerous dealings with the world of professional wrestling are old news. Big Diesel has made appearances on both WWE and AEW, where wrestlers have had a hard time handling him.

That being said, everything was professional, and all his appearances were conducted in an orderly fashion. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the opposite. After all, chaos reigned supreme when pro-wrestling legend Chris Jericho visited the set of Inside the NBA.

Shaq was obsessed with wrestling Charles Barkley and even managed to pin the Round Mound of Rebound down for the three-count. All while, Y2J delivered a seamless interview.

Even Kenny Smith couldn’t help but get in on the action. It really was one of the most chaotic interviews in Inside the NBA history. One that neither Jericho, Shaq, Ernie, Kenny and certainly Charles will ever forget.

Shaq called Chris Jericho “Christina” the last time they met each other in the ring

As mentioned earlier, Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to a pro-wrestling ring. In fact, the last time Diesel saw Chris Jericho in the ring was back in his WWE days. The Lionheart looked like a kitten as the big fella confronted him, bent down, and kissed him on the forehead. All while calling him “Christina”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy)

It was one of the most hilarious moments in WWE history. Fans would definitely like to see both men interact one again in a pro-wrestling ring.

Also Read: 51 y/o Shaquille O’Neal Flexes $400 Million Fortune by Using own Brand For Mass Birthday Celebration