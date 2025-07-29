Chris Paul Backtracks On Prior ‘Definitive’ Retirement Statement: “I Don’t Know”

One of the biggest shocks of the NBA offseason involved Chris Paul. The future Hall of Famer will be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers for his 21st season, reuniting with the franchise for the first time since the 2016–2017 season. It seems like the perfect place for CP3 to hang ’em up after his final year playing. Unless, of course, he’s no longer retiring.

Advertisement

A few weeks back, Paul told Jemele Hill at the American Black Film Festival that he only planned to ball for one more year, citing his age and desire to spend more time with his family as the main reasons. It felt like a legitimate response. But some days feel different than others, and for Paul, today was different.

In a recent interview with Malika Andrews, the 12-time All-Star was asked point-blank whether the 2025–2026 season would be his swan song. And unlike his response at the film festival, the Point God threw a wrench into those potential plans.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” he admitted. “I think throughout the season, at some point, guys that I know who retired and all this different kind of stuff. You know. You sort of figure it out yourself. It tells you.”

Based on the tone, it seems like CP3 is sticking around for at least one more season after this one. And it makes sense. The Clippers are clearly building a roster to win now. Along with Paul, the franchise added Brook Lopez and Bradley Beal to a squad that already features James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. They might all be up there in age, but if it brings them a ring, who cares?

“But I think more than anything this season, I will definitely enjoy it,” added The Point God. “I don’t take this for granted. I’ve been wanting to get back with my family for a while. To have that opportunity now, it was not a definite. This was not something that always comes around. I approach it, and I know I keep saying it, with so much gratitude. I want to enjoy it.”

It’s an understandable predicament for Paul. On the one hand, he wants to be around to watch his kids grow into the adults they are bordering on becoming. He mentioned on The Pat McAfee show seven weeks ago that he was looking forward to locking in as a dad the same way he locked in on getting an assist on the court.

That said, it’s a reunion CP3 might not have seen coming. He was a major reason the Clippers stayed relevant in the NBA for so long, and this current incarnation might be their best roster in years. They are clearly better built than last season and could use his veteran presence if they are aiming for a deeper playoff run.

One thing is for sure. Fans are ecstatic to see Paul back in LA. At 40 years old, he is still playing at a very respectable level. Surrounded by the likes of Kawhi and Harden, this team might just be the true dark horse in the Western Conference.