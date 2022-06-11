“Stephen Curry has had to carry the Warriors today like LeBron James had to carry those Cavs teams”: Jeff Van Gundy summarizes Game Four

ESPN commentator and former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy compares Stephen Curry’s Game Four performance to LeBron James carrying the Cavs team.

In a must-win game for the Warriors, Bay Area’s favorite child Stephen Curry came up big-time, torching a highly efficient 43-point double-double at the TD Garden. The two-time MVP resilient performance silenced his naysayers who forever have called him out for disappearing in the Finals.

The Chef was the sole offensive engine of the Dubs despite being attacked by a swarm of Celtics defenders. Teammates Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole didn’t have much of a contribution but chipped in during crucial moments. Draymond Green had yet another disappointing outing.

Stephen Curry outscored the rest of the Warriors’ starters 43-39. He is the oldest player to do that in a Finals game since Michael Jordan in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals vs the Jazz. H/t @ESPNStatsInfo — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) June 11, 2022

Curry was coming off a foot injury in Game Three when Al Horford landed on him late in the fourth quarter. Fortunately, Curry was fine evident from his heroic performance in Game Four. The Warriors superstar joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to record 40+ points in a Finals at age 34 or older.

With Curry doing most of the heavy lifting tonight, ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy compared the Warriors guard to King James.

“Stephen Curry carried the Warriors just like LeBron James did with the Cavs”: Jeff Van Gundy.

The Warriors-Cavaliers were one of the most iconic rivalries in NBA history. The two teams faced each other in four consecutive Finals, with the Dubs having a 3-1 edge. The two teams were neck-to-neck until Kevin Durant decided to join forces with the Splash Brothers.

The Slim Reaper’s arrival had the shifting of powers in the Bay Area. While the Warriors were impossible to defeat, James wasn’t backing down from a fight. Whether it was the 2015 Finals without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love or the 2018 Finals, James went coast to coast.

In his four Finals appearances against the Warriors, James averaged 33.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 9.3 APG, and 1.3 BPG. These are nothing short of video game stats, with an efficiency rate of 48%. Unlike the Warriors, LBJ lacked the ammunition, especially after Irving’s exit in 2017.

Curry, who was on the other side when James was the lone ranger on his team, may have just got the experience of what it feels like to be in the former Cavs superstar’s shoes.

Jeff van Gundy: “Steph Curry has had to carry the Warriors today like LeBron James had to carry those Cavs teams.” pic.twitter.com/LFHRkTyah8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 11, 2022

Luckily for Curry, he still has the likes of Thompson, Poole, and Wiggins, who might just light up in any of the upcoming games.

