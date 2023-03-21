“No One Would Attack Michael Jordan If He Were An Animal”: Hakeem Olajuwon Described MJ’s Dominance In Hard-hitting Analogy

The 1984 NBA Draft was one of the most elite classes of all time. Featuring several Hall of Famers, the two most notable names in the draft were undoubtedly Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Both men are NBA Champions and are two of the most talented and skilled players the NBA has ever seen. Widely considered to be two of the greatest of all time, both men had mutual respect for each other.

That being said, on paper, there is no denying MJ’s superiority. His Airness has more rings, MVPs, and accolades than Olajuwon. And, the best part is The Dream agrees. After all, he had high praise for Jordan in his autobiography “Living the Dream”.

Hakeem Olajuwon likens Michael Jordan to an animal that would never be attacked

The 1990s was an era dominated by two teams, the Chicago Bulls and the Houston Rockets. Both teams were undeniably strong, winning eight of the 10 championships available in the decade. However, it wasn’t the championship success that defined these teams.

Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan were the faces of the Rockets and the Bulls respectively. The two men were unstoppable forces for their teams and led them to much success. But, one player, was clearly more dominant than the other.

Jordan was without a shadow of a doubt the better player, and Hakeem concedes to the same. In his autobiography, “Living the Dream”, Olajuwon compared His Airness to an animal in the jungle that no one dared attack nor disturb.

“If he were an animal in the jungle Michael Jordan could lie out on the biggest rock and no one would disturb him, no one would attack him. When you put together your game plan you figure that unless someone has an outstanding night, this is a stand-off, the game will be won by the other teammates. But Michael Jordan isn’t neutralized. He’s different. Michael Jordan dominates superstars.”

It certainly is high praise for Jordan from one of his greatest rivals no less. However, there was a chance that the two could have ended up teammates in Houston if all had gone well.

Hakeem Olajuwon claims the Trailblazers offered the Rockets Clyde Drexler and the No.2 overall pick in 1984

Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls was a treat to watch. But, what if he ended up somewhere else? According to Hakeem Olajuwon, the Houston Rockets were offered Clyde Drexler and the No.2 overall pick in the 1984 draft in return for Ralph Sampson. A pick that could have been used to draft MJ.

In Hakeem Olajuwon’s book “Living the Dream”, Hakeem claimed that Portland offered Houston Clyde Drexler and the No. 2 overall pick in the 1984 draft for Ralph Sampson. The Rockets declined in favor of forming a “Twin Towers” with Hakeem & Sampson. What could’ve been? pic.twitter.com/b189R2s5tT — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) August 5, 2022

That sure would have been something. A “Big 3” for Jordan, Olajuwon, and Drexler would have left the rest of the league cowering in fear.