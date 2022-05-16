“Y’all really burning the jersey of Chris Paul, who rescued you from the perennial lottery”: NBA Twitter reacts as Suns fans burn CP3’s jersey after being eliminated by Luka Doncic and co.

After being eliminated by Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, Phoenix Suns fans were spotted burning a Chris Paul jersey.

Sunday night’s loss marked Phoenix Suns’ elimination from the 2022 Playoffs. Despite being the best team throughout the regular season, Chris Paul and co. got outplayed by a 23-year-old Luka Doncic.

The Slovenian MVP (32.6/9.9/7) nearly outperformed both, CP3 (13.4/4/5.7) as well as Devin Booker (23.4/5.3/4.6) throughout the series, as he now leads his Mavericks team to their first conference finals appearance in 11 years.

The Point God, who had been playing at an MVP-level in his 17th season, had the poorest performance of his entire career in Phoenix’s Game 7 loss. The 12-time All-Star recorded 10 points, 1 rebound, and 4 assists in 31 minutes of action.

Chris Paul finished with a +/- of -39, the worst in his NBA career, regular season or playoffs. pic.twitter.com/n8pN6saC8I — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 16, 2022

Fans of the reigning Western Conference champions took an extreme step further in displaying their frustrations after Paul’s horrendous outing. After the game, fans got together to burn his jersey calling him “CP0”.

NBA Twitter reacts as fans disrespect Chris Paul by burning his jersey after a poor Game 7 performance

As soon as this clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter was fuming with reactions.

So this how you Suns fans treat your team. SMH — Playoff D-Money (@dmoney_smoove) May 16, 2022

Burning the jersey of the man that rescued you from the perennial lottery. Makes sense. — WhoDeySpartans (@SpartanBengal) May 16, 2022

Someone really burning their knockoff Chris Paul jersey? Have some shame — Serg Caraveo (@SergingSuns) May 16, 2022

Chris Paul didn’t abandon the Phoenix Suns to join a Superteam.😄😄😄

Phoenix Suns were a Non-Playoff Team before Chris Paul arrived. These some Lebron James fans. — Dre Day (@ddpage369) May 16, 2022

Making us real fans look terrible… — Astoban (@Astoban6) May 16, 2022

Sure, Chris Paul didn’t have the best of performances in this series. However, disrespecting Chris is absolutely unacceptable.

Before “The Skate Instructor” joined the Suns, they were a lottery team at best, finishing 14th or worse in their conference 5 times since the 2012 season.

If anything, Suns fans should be grateful to Paul for making their team relevant and a title-contending squad it was back in the early 1990s and 2000s.